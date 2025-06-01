French Open 2025 Schedule Day 9: Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic & others in action – TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming

The 2025 French Open has lived up to expectations so far. Day Nine of the Major will feature the top players battling it out to enter the second week in Paris.

Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina are through to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. While Swiatek edged past Rybakina in the fourth round, Svitolina held her nerve to eliminate Paolini in three sets.

On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are through to the fourth round of the French Open. Both players have been sensational so far and look poised to enter the last eight.

Without further ado, let's look at the schedule for Day Nine at the French Open.

Schedule for Day 9 of the French Open 2025

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 11:00 AM local time:

Ekaterina Alexandrova (20) vs Coco Gauff (2) – WTA Singles

Followed by: Loïs Boisson (WC) vs Jessica Pegula (3) – WTA Singles

Followed by: Cameron Norrie vs Novak Djokovic (6) – ATP Singles

Followed by: Jannik Sinner (1) vs Andrey Rublev (17) – ATP Singles

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 11:00 AM local time:

Mirra Andreeva (6) vs Daria Kasatkina (17) – WTA Singles

Followed by: Alexander Zverev (3) vs Tallon Griekspoor – ATP Singles

Followed by: Madison Keys (7) vs Hailey Baptiste – WTA Singles

Followed by: Alexander Bublik vs Jack Draper (5) – ATP Singles

Court Simonne Mathieu

Starting at 11:00 AM local time:

Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski (8) vs Nuno Borges / Arthur Rinderknech – Men’s Doubles

Followed by: Beatriz Haddad Maia / Laura Siegemund (13) vs Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini (2) – Women’s Doubles

Followed by: Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic (1) vs Hugo Nys / Edouard Roger-Vasselin (16) – Men’s Doubles

Followed by: Katerina Siniakova / Taylor Townsend (1) vs Timea Babos / Luisa Stefani (14) – Women’s Doubles

Followed by: Anna Danilina / Aleksandra Krunic vs Asia Muhammad / Demi Schuurs (5) – Women’s Doubles

Court 14

Starting at 11:00 AM local time:

Kamilla Rakhimova / Anna Siskova vs Irina-Camelia Begu / Yanina Wickmayer – Women’s Doubles

Followed by: Matthew Ebden / John Peers (15) vs Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori (4) – Men’s Doubles

Followed by: Sander Arends / Luke Johnson vs Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool (6) – Men’s Doubles

French Open 2025: Where to Watch

Pegula in action at the 2025 French Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the tournament:

USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV

UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Sony Sports, SonyLIV

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2025: Match Timings

The matches on Day Nine will begin at 11:00 a.m. on all courts. The timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK and India for the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All Courts) Start Time (Court Philippe Chartrier) USA, Canada June 2, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET June 2, 2025, 2:15 p.m. ET UK June 2, 2025, 10:00 a.m. BST June 2, 2025, 7:15 p.m. BST India June 2, 2025, 2:30 p.m. IST June 2, 2025, 11:45 p.m. IST

