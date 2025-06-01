French Open 2025 Schedule Day 9: Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic & others in action – TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming

The 2025 French Open has lived up to expectations so far. Day Nine of the Major will feature the top players battling it out to enter the second week in Paris.
Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina are through to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. While Swiatek edged past Rybakina in the fourth round, Svitolina held her nerve to eliminate Paolini in three sets.
On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are through to the fourth round of the French Open. Both players have been sensational so far and look poised to enter the last eight.
Without further ado, let's look at the schedule for Day Nine at the French Open.
Schedule for Day 9 of the French Open 2025
Court Philippe Chatrier
Starting at 11:00 AM local time:
Ekaterina Alexandrova (20) vs Coco Gauff (2) – WTA Singles
Followed by: Loïs Boisson (WC) vs Jessica Pegula (3) – WTA Singles
Followed by: Cameron Norrie vs Novak Djokovic (6) – ATP Singles
Followed by: Jannik Sinner (1) vs Andrey Rublev (17) – ATP Singles
Court Suzanne Lenglen
Starting at 11:00 AM local time:
Mirra Andreeva (6) vs Daria Kasatkina (17) – WTA Singles
Followed by: Alexander Zverev (3) vs Tallon Griekspoor – ATP Singles
Followed by: Madison Keys (7) vs Hailey Baptiste – WTA Singles
Followed by: Alexander Bublik vs Jack Draper (5) – ATP Singles
Court Simonne Mathieu
Starting at 11:00 AM local time:
Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski (8) vs Nuno Borges / Arthur Rinderknech – Men’s Doubles
Followed by: Beatriz Haddad Maia / Laura Siegemund (13) vs Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini (2) – Women’s Doubles
Followed by: Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic (1) vs Hugo Nys / Edouard Roger-Vasselin (16) – Men’s Doubles
Followed by: Katerina Siniakova / Taylor Townsend (1) vs Timea Babos / Luisa Stefani (14) – Women’s Doubles
Followed by: Anna Danilina / Aleksandra Krunic vs Asia Muhammad / Demi Schuurs (5) – Women’s Doubles
Court 14
Starting at 11:00 AM local time:
Kamilla Rakhimova / Anna Siskova vs Irina-Camelia Begu / Yanina Wickmayer – Women’s Doubles
Followed by: Matthew Ebden / John Peers (15) vs Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori (4) – Men’s Doubles
Followed by: Sander Arends / Luke Johnson vs Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool (6) – Men’s Doubles
French Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the tournament:
USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV
UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Sony Sports, SonyLIV
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
French Open 2025: Match Timings
The matches on Day Nine will begin at 11:00 a.m. on all courts. The timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK and India for the tournament are as follows:
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis