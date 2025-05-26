French Open 2025 fashion statement: Which headphones did Ben Shelton, Aryna Sabalenka & Zheng Qinwen rock on Day 1?

Aryna Sabalenka, Zheng Qinwen, and Ben Shelton advanced to the second round of the 2025 French Open on Sunday (May 25). While the three top players turned up the heat with their respective aggressive playing styles, they were just as cool in their looks walking onto the court as they adorned some stylish headphones.

World No. 1 Sabalenka began her campaign in Paris with a 6-1, 6-0 drubbing of Russia's Kamila Rakhimova on Court Philippe-Chatrier earlier on Sunday. The Belarusian's dominant victory on the Stade Roland-Garros' main court was followed by eighth-seeded Zheng Qinwen's 6-3, 6-4 rout of former runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

13th-seeded Ben Shelton, meanwhile, needed five sets to get past the formidable Lorenzo Sonego in his first-round match and even trailed the Italian by two sets to one. However, the American maintained his composure to ultimately complete a 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win in three hours and 34 minutes. The 22-year-old's resilient display to reach the second round of the French Open was a huge talking point, but so was his choice of headphones, which had rather eclectic colorways to say the least.

Ben Shelton - Bose:

Trending

For those unaware, Shelton has worn the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for some time now. As he walked onto Court Philippe-Chatrier for the first match of the night session, the World No. 13 wore the famed brand of headphones, albeit with neon yellow and lavender-colored ear units.

Aryna Sabalenka - Master & Dynamic:

Aryna Sabalenka, meanwhile, sported the MH40 model of the Master & Dynamic headphones during her walk-out ahead of her first-round match in Paris on Sunday. While the color of the ear units was off-white, the top seed had a deep red and dark green strip emblazoned in between, perhaps symbolizing the Belarusian flag.

Zheng Qinwen - Beats by Dre:

Relative to Sabalenka and Shelton, Zheng Qinwen went with much more simple aesthetics as she took to the court with Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro 2 over her ears. Both units of the Chinese tennis sensation's headphones were mauve in color.

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka looking to continue her dominant 2025 WTA Tour season at French Open

Aryna Sabalenka hits a backhand during French Open 1R win | Image Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka has been the most in-form player on the WTA Tour this year, having won titles in Madrid, Miami, and Brisbane, and finishing runner-up in Melbourne, Indian Wells, and Stuttgart. The 27-year-old has also compiled an impressive 35-6 win/loss record in 2025, which has punctuated into her title favorite status in Paris.

The Belarusian has done well on the famed terre battue in her last two appearances, reaching the semifinals and the quarterfinals in 2023 and 2024, respectively. She will next face Switzerland's Jill Teichmann for a place in the third round of this year's French Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More