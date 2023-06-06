French Open breakout player Thiago Seyboth Wild to appear in court over ex-girlfriend's domestic abuse allegations

French Open 2023 breakout player Thiago Seyboth Wild is set to present himself in court after his ex-girlfriend’s unresolved domestic abuse allegations resurfaced during his run in Paris.

Thiago Seyboth Wild, who is now out of the French Open after a third-round loss, became one of the highlights of the event after scoring an opening-round victory over World No. 2 and 2023 Italian Open champion Daniil Medvedev. Soon enough, however, the Brazilian was embroiled in controversy after his ex-girlfriend’s allegations of physical and emotional abuse were brought to light.

In September 2021, Seyboth Wild’s ex-girlfriend Thayane Lima accused him of domestic abuse and filed a formal complaint. The legal proceedings for the same have yet to be completed.

Thiago Seyboth Wild refused to comment about the charges in his French Open press conference. His team has now revealed that the Brazilian has directly traveled to Rio de Janeiro to understand the proceedings better.

“After finishing his participation in the Roland Garros tournament, n France, the tennis player Thiago Wild traveled directly to Rio de Janeiro to present himself to Justice and become aware of the criminal process initiated by the Public Ministry of the State,” the June 6 press release read.

It was stated that Seyboth Wild will defend himself over the inconsistencies of his ex-girlfriend’s accusations.

“From now on, the athlete’s defense will present to the Judiciary all the elements that it has and that demonstrate the inconsistency of the accusations formulated and prove its innocence,” the statement said.

As per the press release, Thiago Seyboth Wild’s ex-girlfriend will be prohibited from publicly commenting about the situation as the case awaits conclusion.

“Defense will also add to the efforts made by the judiciary of Rio de Janeiro, which has been trying, since 2021, to subpoena Thayane Lima of the injunction issued in a civil proceeding in which she appears as a defendant and which prohibits her from making any publications, comments or posts about the relationship, since the content used by it lacks proof of veracity and goes beyond the limits of freedom of expression,” it was said.

It was also revealed that Thayane Lima hadn’t yet received a subpoena, as her exact whereabouts were unknown.

“Thayane has not yet received the subpoena since the period in which she resided in Brazil and now claims to be in the United States and has not provided her new address to the Brazilian Justice,” the press release read.

"People forget; It is unbelievable" – French Open breakout player Thiago Seyboth Wild's ex-girlfriend Thayane Lima

Thiago Seyboth Wild at 2023 French Open

Thiago Seyboth Wild experienced considerable success on the Challenger tour this year before making the French Open 2023 breakthrough as a qualifier.

The Brazilian - a 2018 US Open boys’ champion - lifted two Challenger trophies in Vina Del Mar and Buenos Aires and was the runner-up in Santiago.

However, the 2020 Chile Open champion’s recent rise to fame has left his ex-girlfriend Thayane Lima unimpressed. As per the Portuguese publication UOL, Lima expressed her displeasure about the ATP’s disregard for the player’s questionable past.

"People forget. He wins three games and that erases everything he did? I am impressed that the ATP does not have any type of punishment for criminals. It is unbelievable," Thayane Lima said.

