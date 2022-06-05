French Open champion Rafael Nadal surpasses Roger Federer in all-time career earnings, with only Novak Djokovic leading him

The Rafael Nadal juggernaut has bagged yet another impressive feat following his 2022 French Open triumph. With his 14th Roland Garros victory, he has now moved into 2nd place on the list of all-time career earnings in men's tennis.

The Spaniard looked a class apart against first-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in a little over two hours. Despite struggling with injuries throughout the year, the now 22-time Grand Slam champion has lost just three matches since the season began.

Sunday's victory means the Spaniard has now collected $130,695,772 prize money throughout his career.

Nadal surpassed Roger Federer, who has earned $130,594,339 in his career so far, in prize money from tournaments. Novak Djokovic is the all-time highest earner in tennis with $156,543,933 to his name.

The Spaniard started the year behind Federer in terms of all-time on-court earnings, but added $5,732,907 and 4 titles to the year's tally.

He pocketed $2,358,180 (2.2 million euros) by winning the 2022 Roland Garros title. Earlier this year, he earned $2,875,000 by winning the Australian Open title.

For the first time in his career, the Spaniard has won both the Australian Open and the French Open in the same year.

In Sunday's final against Casper Ruud, Nadal started on the front foot from the get-go and took the first set 6-3. The Norwegian was a little more aggressive in the second set and managed to take a 3-1 lead.

The Spaniard, however, turned on the heat once again, winning the next five games to take the set. He then 'bageled' his opponent in the third set, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in just over two hours.

"A lot of energy to try to keep going" - Rafael Nadal after clinching the 2022 French Open title

2022 French Open - Day Fifteen

Throughout the course of the tournament, there has been a lot of intrigue around Rafael Nadal's future after he hinted at being more uncomfortable than ever with regard to his foot injury.

Those concerns remain, but the Mallorcan vowed to keep fighting after winning his 22nd Major title, getting a huge round of applause from fans.

"For me personally it is very difficult to describe the feelings that I have. It's for sure something that I never believed that I'd be here, at 36, being competitive again, playing on the most important court of my career one more time in the final, means a lot to me and means everything. It means a lot of energy to try to keep going," Nadal said, adding, "I don't know what can happen in the future but I'm gonna keep fighting to try to keep going."

While there have been reports suggesting the 36-year-old will skip this year's Wimbledon Championships to gain some much-needed rest, the Spaniard himself has not yet confirmed the news.

For the first time in his illustrious career, he is halfway to completing the Calendar Grand Slam.

