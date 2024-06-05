French Open Juniors 2024: Top seeds Rei Sakamoto & Renata Jamrichova enter quarterfinals; 4 Americans reach last 8 in boys and girls singles

In the 2024 French Open junior singles for boys and girls, the top seeds reigned supreme. The American contingent in particular made tremendous strides, with four players making it through to the last eight.

Rei Sakamoto, the winner of the Australian Open boys' competition, coasted into the quarterfinals with a routine 6-4, 6-4 victory over local favorite Theo Papamalamis in the third round. Having earlier defeated William Rejchtman Vinciguerra 6-4, 7-6 in his opening match and Luis Guto Miguel 6-0, 6-0 in his second round, he has yet to drop a set this week.

Sakamoto will lock horns with Lorenzo Carboni in the quarterfinals. Carboni has been in good form himself and is coming off an impressive 6-3, 6-2 win over French local Mae Malige.

Second seed Joel Schwaerzler also booked his place in the last eight with a gritty 7-5, 6-3 win over Rafael Jodar. He opened his campaign against Jack Kennedy, plowing back from a set down to register a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory. In the second round, he was comprehensive as he brushed aside Keegan Rice 6-4, 6-2.

Schwaerzler will take on tenth seed Petr Brunclik as he continues his quest for a maiden juniors' Grand Slam title. Brunclik upset the seventh-seeded Federico Cina in the previous round.

American fifth seed Kaylan Bigun also booked his place in the quarters with an emphatic 6-4, 6-1 win over twelfth seed Miguel Tobon. Bigun has been on a tear in the French capital so far, winning 6-1, 6-3, and 6-1, 6-2 over Viktor Frydrych and Timeo Trufelli, respectively. He will face Swiss Henry Bernet in the next stage.

The last of the quarterfinals will see home favorite Michael Kouame battle it out against Tomasz Berkieta for a place in the last four.

Renata Jamrichova leads the charge in the women's draw

Renata Jamrichova at the 2024 Australian Open

Defending Australian Open girls' singles champion Renata Jamrichova continued on her quest for a second Grand Slam singles crown with a hard-fought comeback victory against sixteenth-seed Teodora Kostovic in the third round. She came back from a set down to eventually seal a 0-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

It was her second comeback victory at the French capital so far this year. She fought a deficit during her first-round encounter against Yoana Konstantinova as well. On that occasion, she ended up winning the match 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. She beat Lucie Urbanova 6-3, 6-2 in the second round. Jamrichova will face twelfth seed Tereza Valentova next.

Third seed Laura Samsonova also booked her place in the quarterfinals with a gritty 7-6, 5-7, 6-2 victory over Kaitlin Quevedo. She will face American tenth seed Iva Jovic next. Jovic is coming off an emphatic comeback victory against Eliska Tichackova in the previous round.

Meanwhile, American fourth seed Tyra Caterina Grant swept aside Yufei Ren 6-3, 6-4. She will lock horns with Jeline Vandromme in the last eight.

The last of the girl's quarterfinals will feature American Kristina Penickova and Dutch player, Rose Marie Nijkamp. Penickova is coming off a 6-2, 6-2 win over Mia Pohankova, while Nijkamp saw off American fifteenth seed Kaitlyn Rolls 6-2, 6-2.