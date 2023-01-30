Australian Open 2023 Winners: Complete list of men's and women's singles and doubles champions

The Australian Open had its fair share of thrills, spills and upsets during an eventful fortnight at Melbourne Park.

The first Grand Slam of the year saw the top two seeds in both men's singles and women's singles fail to reach the last eight, but there were inspired runs by a few others. While men's top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal fell in the second round, women's top seed Iga Swiatek lost in the fourth.

Seventeen-year-old Czech Linda Fruhvirtova made a dream run to the last 16, as did China's Zhu Lin, who toppled two seeds along the way. Another Czech youngster, Jiri Lehecka, slayed three seeds to reach the last eight before losing to eventual finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.

American tennis saw a resurgence of sorts in both singles events. While Tommy Paul reached a maiden Grand Slam semifinal (lost to Novak Djokovic), women's third seed Jessica Pegula reached the last eight in singles and semifinals in women's doubles.

The winner's podium saw the return of a few familiar faces and the emergence of a few new ones.

On that note, here's a look at the winners across all categories at the 2023 Australian Open:

Australian Open Men's Singles - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic won his tenth Australian Open title.

Some things are inevitable, like Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. Returning to the event after a year's absence due to deportation following his medical exemption controversy, the Serb was a man on a mission.

Playing through the pain barrier and braving an injury-plagued build-up, Djokovic dropped only one set all fortnight as he produced one of the finest Grand Slam triumphs of his illustrious career.

In a rematch of his 2021 Roland Garros final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic won in straight sets to script his tenth Australian Open and record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title.

The fifth-ranked Serb will return to No. 1 on Monday, recording the biggest jump to the top of the rankings in ATP history.

Women's Singles - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka made her Grand Slam breakthrough.

Aryna Sabalenka was the last woman standing in the draw, beating reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in three sets in one of the best ladies' singles Grand Slam finals in recent memory.

The fifth seed dropped her only set of the fortnight in the final - but recovered to win the next two for the loss of seven games to make her Grand Slam breakthrough.

Sabalenka is the 59th different player to win a women's singles Grand Slam in the Open Era and the 29th different one to do so at Melbourne Park.

She will return to her career-best ranking of World No. 2 on Monday, while Rybakina will make her top-ten debut (at No. 10).

Men's Doubles - Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler

Hijikata (left) and Kubler scripted a memorable triunph.

Wildcards Rinky Hijikata of Japan and Australia's Jason Kubler scripted a fairytale triumph, beating the unseeded pair of Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski in straight sets.

Playing for the first time together, the Japanese-Australian combine continued their dream week to become only the second wildcard pair to win the Australian Open men's doubles title.

The first instance happened last year when the all-Australian pair of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis went all the way.

Women's Doubles - Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova

Krejcikova (left) and Siniakova cannot stop smiling.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova continued their golden run in Grand Slams, beating Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in straight sets to win their seventh Grand Slam women's doubles titles.

The all-Czech pair are now three-fourths of the way to a non-calendar year Grand Slam, winning their last 24 matches in Majors to successfully defend their title. It was their seventh Grand Slam title.

Krejcikova and Siniakova last lost in doubles at the US Open first round in 2021.

Mixed Doubles - Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos

Stefani and Matos with their mixed doubles title.

Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos won the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open, denying the retiring Sania Mirza a triumphant Grand Slam swansong. Mirza and her Indian partner Rohan Bopanna lost in straight sets to the all-Brazilian combine.

Stefani and Matos are the first Brazilian pair to reach the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open.

Boy's Singles - Alexander Blockx

Alexander Blockx (left) won the boy's singles title.

Alexander Blockx outlasted American left-hander Learner Tien in a third set supertiebreak to become the first Belgian to win the Australian Open boys' singles title.

It was Blockx's fourth appearance at a junior Grand Slam and first at Melbourne Park. The 17-year-old Belgian converted his third championship point to reign supreme.

Jacques Brichant (Roland Garros 1947) and Kimmer Coppejans (Roland Garros 2012) are the only other Belgian players to win a boys' singles Grand Slam.

Girls' Singles - Alina Korneeva

2023 Australian Open - Day 13

Alina Korneeva recovered from a set down to beat Mirra Andreeva in a riveting girls' singles final at the Australian Open.

The 15-year-old, making her Grand Slam debut, capped off a dream week by going all the way.

Korneeva battled injuries, emotions and nerves to reign supreme in the biggest match of her fledgeling career.

Men's Wheelchair Singles - Alfie Hewett

Hewitt won the wheelchair singles title.

Top seed Alfie Hewitt of Great Britain beat Tokito Oda in straight sets to take home the men's wheelchair singles title. Hewitt also won the wheelchair doubles title, his fourth straight at the event.

Women's Wheelchair Singles - Diede De Groot

De Groot won the wheelchair women's singles title.

Diede De Groot recovered from a bagel set to beat second seed Yui Kamji in the wheelchair women's singles title match.

It was the Belgian's fifth title at the Australian Open.

Other winners

Boys' Doubles - Learner Tiena and Cooper Williams

Girls' Doubles - Renata Jamrichova and Federica Urgesi

Men's Wheelchair Doubles - Alfie Hewitt and Gordon Reid

Women's Wheelchair Doubles - Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot

Quad Wheelchair Singles - Sam Schroder

Quad Wheelchair Doubles - Sam Schroder and Niels Vink

