WATCH: Rei Sakamoto performs signature 'samurai' celebration after lifting Australian Open boys' singles trophy

Rei Sakamoto made history on Saturday, becoming the first Japanese player to lift the Australian Open junior singles title.

The 17-year-old ousted Czechia’s Jan Kumstat in the summit clash, coming back from a set down to prevail 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-5.

Sakamoto was understandably ecstatic about his maiden Grand Slam win and performed his signature “samurai” celebration in front of the crowd at Rod Laver Arena after his win. The youngster kneeled to the ground and used his racquet to mimic unsheathing a samurai sword.

Australian Open’s official social media handles have since shared clips of his unique celebration.

"HISTORY FOR JAPAN... Rei Sakamoto outlasts Kumstat 3-6 7-6(2) 7-5 & becomes the first Japanese player to win an #AusOpen junior singles title!" the Australian Open post read.

Sakamoto also spoke about the celebration during his post-match press conference, saying he had been using it for around six months.

"I have been doing it for, like, I don't know, like half year. Then that means samurai," Rei Sakamoto said. "I got this [hat] when I won last week in Traralgon. This looks like (indiscernible) a little bit," he said.

Sakamoto, the fourth seed at this year’s tournament, had dropped only one set — during his third-round contest against Pavle Marinkov — en-route to the final. He dropped the first set in the final, but staged a strong comeback to close out the biggest win of his young career.

Australian Open boys singles' champ Rei Sakamoto inspired by Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori

Sakamoto beat Czechia’s Jan Kumstat in the 2024 Australian Open boys' singles final.

Rei Sakamoto spoke about the impact of fellow Japanese players’ success on his career, saying he was inspired by the likes of Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori.

"For sure Naomi Osaka, Kei Nishikori inspire me a lot," Rei Sakamoto said. "They let me have like a big dream. Yeah. That was, like, when I was, like, 10. I don't know. I forgot. Like 10 or 12. That was a start, yes," he said.

The youngster said that while he has never met Osaka, he sometimes gets to practise with Nishikori as they are both based in Florida.

"I haven't met Naomi, but Kei is in Florida, so sometimes we can practice." he added.

