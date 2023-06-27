French Open finalist Karolina Muchova recently shared a video of herself covering the Maroon 5 song 'Sunday Morning', showcasing her musical ability.

The Czech professional reached her maiden Grand Slam final in Paris after knocking out World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in a closely fought battle. However, the 26-year-old's hopes of winning her maiden Major were squashed by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who beat her 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, at the Philippe-Chatrier Court in Roland Garros.

The World No. 16 recently posted a short video on social media of her playing the guitar and singing a portion of the song 'Sunday Morning' by American band Maroon 5.

"Sunday morning on Monday evening," Muchova captioned her Instagram story.

Muchova's Instagram Story

Muchova will next be seen competing at the Wimbledon Championships, where she is a two-time quarterfinalist.

The 26-year-old was recently labeled as a title contender at the grass court Major by Rennae Stubbs, Serena Williams' former coach.

Speaking about her favorites at Wimbledon, Stubbs mentioned that Swiatek, Elena Rybakina Sabalenka as well as Muchova were real threats to win at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

"So I think Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalanka and Elena Rybakina, those three are the three. And I really think that Karolina Muchova, if she stays healthy, I think she is a real threat at Wimbledon," Stubbs said.

"I think now that I can do it" - Karolina Muchova has faith in her to win a Grand Slam

2023 French Open - Day Fourteen

Karolina Muchova's impressive French Open outing saw her defeat the likes of Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka en route to the final, where she lost to the World No. 1, Iga Swiatek.

Speaking to the media after her loss in the summit clash, Muchova was asked if she could win any Grand Slams in the future. The Czech stated that she had faith in herself winning a slam, but recognized the need to put in a lot of effort to achieve that milestone.

"I think now that I can do it," Muchova said. "Obviously I know it's not like, you know, just like that (snapping fingers). It's a lot of work and effort to do, but I'm willing to take that."

Poll : 0 votes