"It's a big motivation, Iga Swiatek is No. 1 and I was so close" - Karolina Muchova eyes Grand Slam glory after French Open loss

Karolina Muchova came up just short against Iga Swiatek in her maiden Grand Slam final at the 2023 French Open, going down fighting in the summit clash, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 on Saturday.

The Czech, who held a stellar 5-0 win-loss record against the top-3 opposition coming into the tournament, had plenty of positives to take back from Paris.

Reflecting on her whirlwind time at the French Open during her post-match press conference, Muchova said she was yet to soak in the entire experience. She was quick to add that being so close to posting a win over Iga Swiatek — the World No. 1 — had fueled her hunger for Grand Slam success.

"Well, I think this is pretty soon after the match," Karolina Muchova said. "I still didn't kind of like soak it up. But yeah, it's very, it's a big motivation, now that I know that, you know, Iga Swiatek is World No. 1 and I was so close."

Muchova went on to add that her run at this year's French Open had filled her with the belief that she can win a Grand Slam if she continues to put in the work.

"I think now that I can do it," Karolina Muchova said. "Obviously I know it's not like, you know, just like that (snapping fingers). It's a lot of work and effort to do, but I'm willing to take that."

Karolina Muchova eyes next Slam after defeat to Iga Swiatek at French Open

Karolina Muchova and Iga Swiatek at the 2023 French Open

Following her loss to Iga Swiatek in the French Open final, Muchova now shifts her focus to the remaining two Grand Slams of the season — Wimbledon and the US Open.

"Yeah, I'll try my best in other two slams this year and next year," Muchova said. "And I hope I will again get a chance to play for the title again (smiling)."

The Czech said she was looking forward to playing at Wimbledon. Obviously, it will take some time and a few matches to get accustomed to playing on grass after the long claycourt season.

Without divulging too many details about her schedule, Muchova said she is likely to play one grasscourt tournament before travelling to Wimbledon.

"I want to do, for sure, good preparation," she continued. "It's so different, the grass, for the body and everything. So, I'll see about a plan. I didn't plan it yet, but maybe one tournament and then Wimbledon. I don't think I'll be able to play two and the Wimbledon, but the main focus is obviously Wimbledon."

