From Andy Murray to Martina Navratilova, Twitter blue-ticks drama has tennis world scratching their heads

Twitter blue-ticks have become a highly talked-about topic in recent days, with numerous users, including famous tennis personalities, having their blue checks removed and then suddenly added back. The blue tick, which verifies a Twitter account, currently has a monthly subscription fee of $8.

A number of players spoke on the situation, with former World No. 1 Andy Murray claiming that his check mark was removed but it reappeared without him making any payment, calling the whole scenario "some game."

"My blue tick has reappeared. For free… some game," Murray tweeted.

Andy Murray @andy_murray My blue tick has reappeared 🤔🤔🤔

Martina Navratilova lost her blue-tick and responded to a tweet that had a picture of her account without it.

"I see I lost my blue check- but I kept my checkbook in my purse," the former World No. 1 tweeted.

The Czech-American later criticized Twitter CEO Elon Musk, stating that the billionaire was single-handedly destroying Twitter.

"Sledgehammer Musk is at it still- single-handedly destroying twitter," Navratilova tweeted.

Andy Roddick also spoke about the situation regarding the Twitter blue-ticks. as he questioned its significance since everyone could just pay for it.

"If everyone can pay for it, what exactly is it verifying? Payment?" the former World No. 1 tweeted.

Roddick later tweeted that his blue check "magically reappeared" without any payment from his side.

And my check mark magically reappears without payment on my end ……. Touché," the 40-year-old's tweet read.

ATP World No. 10 Taylor Fritz, who currently has almost 69000 followers on Twitter, also gave his thoughts on the blue-ticks, jokingly asking people to help him reach a million followers so that he could get his blue check back.

"Get me to 1m followers so I can have my blue check back," Fritz tweeted.

Serena Williams among tennis players who had their blue checks removed before it reappeared

Tennis icon Serena Williams and her then-coach Rennae Stubbs at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams was among the tennis players who had their verification check initially removed. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion's former coach Rennae Stubbs criticized Twitter CEO Elon Musk for the removal of her blue tick, while the same did not happen with basketball star LeBron James -- who she claimed "roasted" Musk.

"I guess even @serenawilliams let the blue tick go! @elonmusk LeBron roasted you so u gave him one but Serena not legacy enough for u?" Stubbs tweeted.

However, as seen with Andy Murray and Andy Roddick, Serena Williams' blue-tick also reappeared.

