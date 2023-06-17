Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, and other top women's players revealed their favorite shows to watch on Netflix.

In a video recently posted by the WTA, the players described their favorite show and explained why they watch it. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek picked 'Gilmore Girls' for its homely feeling and called the show witty, humorous, and sarcastic. The Pole also said that she had watched the show twice and had a different experience every time.

"So my favorite Netflix show is realistic it has a lot of sarcasm it feels like home and have characters that you can really refer to and it's really a lot of humor," Iga Swiatek said.

"Well, I watched it already twice so I spent like I don't know basically a few months of my life watching it. It's pretty exciting because um every time I mean I watched it two times but every time I saw something different. I could really take a lot of other experiences than the first time."

Tunisian star Ons Jabeur revealed that her favorite show is ironic, scary, and psychopathic. The World No. 6 picked 'You,' saying that it portrays different angles of a relationship and finds its suspenseful sequence intriguing.

"My favorite Netflix show is scary ironic, kinda difficult to understand sometimes it is a psychopath I don't know and sometimes it can be a little bit funny my favorite Netflix show is 'You'," Jabeur said.

"I love the show because it's very ironic what's happening in that show and I kind of show you different angles about relationships. I love the fact that you don't know what's gonna happen after and it always the fear always gets me."

Paula Badosa was next and chose the famous South Korean show 'Squid Game.' The Spaniard loved its thrill factor and twisted ending and watched all 9 episodes in two days.

"My favorite Netflix show has suspense. It's very intense, thriller and a twist ending. It's Squid Game. It's very difficult for me to like watch a series but this one was like very yeah intense and you never know what was going to happen. It was quite um into it and yeah and I watched it in two days," Badosa said.

Maria Sakkari, meanwhile, loves watching 'Stranger Things.' She highlighted the show's unique, scary, and old-school theme and showered love on great songs, an amazing cast, and fabulous outfits.

"My favorite Netflix show is unique, scary, old school, little bloody. So it does have monsters, it does have bicycles, it has a great cast, young. kids, but then eventually, they grow great songs and amazing outfits. So my favorite Netflix show is Stranger Things," Sakkari revealed.

"I just love it. It's very unique, as I said, it's different, you know, after the first few episodes, I just loved it and I usually wait and watch it in the airplanes because obviously we travel so much, and then yeah, that's how I, you know usually do it."

Australia's Alja Tomjlanovic said that her favorite Netflix series is 'Schitt's Creek,' as it reminds her of her family. She called the show funny and sarcastic and said that her friends find her characteristics similar to one of the stars on the show.

"My favorite Netflix show is extremely funny, quirky, a little bit sarcastic, and my personal favorite just because it reminds me a little bit of my family, and one of my characters my friend said that I remind them of her," Tomjlanovic said.

"My favorite show on Netflix is Schit's creek. I literally watch it every night before bed because it's the one thing where I can shut my brain off, and just it puts me in a good mood."

Iga Swiatek named Poland's most valuable woman for a third year in a row

Iga Swiatek wins 2023 French Open

Iga Swiatek is no doubt one of the most popular global ambassadors for her country. The Polish star was recently named her country's most valuable women's personal brand for a third year in a row.

Swiatek's personal ad media brand is currently worth €220 million, up €135 million from her 2021's value of €85 million. Anna Lewandowska, the wife of Polish soccer icon Robert Lewandowski and a professional karate athlete, was ranked No. 2 at €62 million.

Iga Swiatek's fellow Polish female tennis player, Magda Linette, was ranked No. 3 at around €60 million.

