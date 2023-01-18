"From what I saw, I am gonna switch to pickleball" - Tennis fans troll journalist for calling Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu 'future of tennis'

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff was twice a point away from being pushed into the third set by Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Australian Open, but she held her nerves and won the first head-to-head match between the two youngsters.

In a slow-burning battle that saw the intensity and quality surge in the final minutes, Gauff overcame Raducanu 6-3, 7-6(4) to advance to the third round of the Major at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

Following this, renowned tennis journalist and commentator David Law took to Twitter to call the youngsters "the future of tennis," adding that he would "happily" see them compete in another 20 Grand Slam matches.

"If this is the future of tennis, it looks pretty good to me. Happily watch another 20 Raducanu vs. Gauff GS matches," Law wrote.

David Law @DavidLawTennis If this is the future of tennis, it looks pretty good to me. If this is the future of tennis, it looks pretty good to me.

David Law @DavidLawTennis Happily watch another 20 Raducanu vs. Gauff GS matches. Happily watch another 20 Raducanu vs. Gauff GS matches.

Tennis fans, on the other hand, did not see it that way and rushed to Twitter to disagree with him. One user stated that after seeing the match, they would rather watch pickleball in the future.

"Really? cause from what I saw I was thinking that I am gonna switch to pickleball in the future," the user wrote.

Marty Kostyuk @Svitoflopina David Law @DavidLawTennis If this is the future of tennis, it looks pretty good to me. If this is the future of tennis, it looks pretty good to me. really? cause from what I saw I was thinking that I am gonna switch to pickleball in the future twitter.com/DavidLawTennis… really? cause from what I saw I was thinking that I am gonna switch to pickleball in the future twitter.com/DavidLawTennis…

Another user questioned the journalist's remarks, claiming that the match was a "mid-off" -- below average and unexciting, in other words.

"Really because that was a mid off," the user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Penkostan @ostaplosion David Law @DavidLawTennis If this is the future of tennis, it looks pretty good to me. If this is the future of tennis, it looks pretty good to me. I'd prefer a future that does better against Swiatek than 0-14 in sets. twitter.com/DavidLawTennis… I'd prefer a future that does better against Swiatek than 0-14 in sets. twitter.com/DavidLawTennis…

Brì 💀 | #RForever @juventitudine twitter.com/DavidLawTennis… David Law @DavidLawTennis If this is the future of tennis, it looks pretty good to me. If this is the future of tennis, it looks pretty good to me. Saranno entrambe straordinarie, zero dubbi su questo, ma questo è stato un match a tratti tremendo Saranno entrambe straordinarie, zero dubbi su questo, ma questo è stato un match a tratti tremendo 😭 twitter.com/DavidLawTennis…

JPMelly @JPMelly1 @DavidLawTennis No dominant figure in the women’s game, it’s like playing a mirror image of yourself across the net, so if you like that then it’s very good. Matches are nearly all 50/50 and can go either way. @DavidLawTennis No dominant figure in the women’s game, it’s like playing a mirror image of yourself across the net, so if you like that then it’s very good. Matches are nearly all 50/50 and can go either way.

omeH @HKeiren @DavidLawTennis Gauff is the 7th seed, shows that standard of women's tennis is very moderate these days. #AustralianOpen @DavidLawTennis Gauff is the 7th seed, shows that standard of women's tennis is very moderate these days. #AustralianOpen

"It was really tough to kind of fight, I was just trying to hang in there" - Coco Gauff after her win over Emma Raducanu

Coco Gauff in action at the 2023 Australian Open

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff stated in her post-match press conference that the match against Emma Raducanu was tough for her as the conditions were pretty different from her opening-round encounter at the Australian Open.

"I think it was a tough match for me, like with the conditions, a lot different from my first-round match, playing 11:00 in the day with the roof open to playing at night in, like, heavy conditions," Gauff said.

She went on to say that while she believes she has performed well, she still has things to improve with her gameplay.

"It was really tough to kind of fight. In a lot of those points I was just trying to hang in there. For the most part I think I did well today. There's things I can improve on. There's no way you can go through a whole tournament playing every match perfect, so I think it's all about being resilient when you need to," Coco Gauff said.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes