From iPod to prize money of $4.7 million: Novak Djokovic's ATP title journey

Novak Djokovic turned pro in 2003 and had to wait for three years for his first ATP singles title. By the time he won his first one at the age of 19, Roger Federer had already become the player to beat with multiple Grand Slam titles to his name, and Rafael Nadal had won two Majors, being the only player to challenge Federer.

On July 23, 2006, Djokovic downed Chile's Olympic gold medalist Nicolas Massu 7-6(5), 6-4 in the title clash at the Dutch Open in Amersfoort, the Netherlands, and lifted his maiden singles title. In a match that lasted two hours and 42 minutes, the then World No. 36 broke early in the first set and led 4-1. Massu broke back to level the scores and forced a tiebreak, which the Serb won 7-5.

The second set saw the Chilean star lead 4-2 as he looked to force a third set. However, Djokovic fought back and won four games in a row to close out the match. The prize for the winner of the tournament was an Apple iPod, with which the 19-year-old posed happily.

16 years and 90 titles later, when the Serb beat Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 to win his sixth ATP Finals title in Turin, he received the largest pay cheque of $4.74 million in tennis history. His total earnings now stand at $164,691,308, more than any other player.

"I think every euro I've earned was through hard sweat and tears" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is a 21-time Major winner

Novak Djokovic finished his 2022 season as the World No. 5. Despite being barred from playing in multiple tournaments due to his unvaccinated status, the Serb won five titles, including Wimbledon. After his victory over Casper Ruud in the finals of the ATP Finals a few days ago, the 35-year-old was asked if he ever thought about his earnings.

He replied by saying that he knew the feeling of having nothing at all since he grew up in a war-torn country when his family of five members had no money and hence, didn't take anything for granted.

"Of course, people can see how much we are earning. What the media is not writing about is all the taxes and also the other expenses. But that's fine. I cannot sit here and talk about money as an issue in my life. I've been very blessed and lucky. It comes as a consequence of my tennis and the success that I've had, along with my family and my team," Djokovic said.

"I think that every euro that I've earned was through hard sweat and tears. I don't take anything for granted because I know how it feels like having zero on the table, five family members, war, and sanctions. Let's not forget where I come from, in which kind of era I was growing up. I know exactly the opposite side, which helps me in life I think to appreciate everything I earn more," he added.

