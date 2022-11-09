From "Serena Williams comes out of Evolution and wins Australian Open" to "Iga Swiatek is having a 43-match win streak" - Tennis fans make their boldest claims for 2023 WTA season

The 2022 season has been an intriguing one, with Iga Swiatek stealing much of the limelight. The year will also be remembered for the retirements of some of the all-time greats — Roger Federer, Serena Williams, and Ashleigh Barty.

Tennis fans on Twitter recently shared some bold predictions for the 2023 WTA season. The spotlight, expectedly, was on Swiatek. A few intriguing claims include the World No. 1 embarking on a 43-match winning streak, Serena Williams coming out of retirement to win the Australian Open, and the WTA Tour shutting down due to bankruptcy.

"Iga is having a 43 win match streak," one fan predicted.

Iga is having a 43 win match streak

"Iga career slam," another fan chimed in.

"Iga not winning Cincinnati," one fan opined.

"Iga finally wins a 250," another wrote.

"Serena come out of EVOLUTION and wins the Australian Open," one fan wrote.

"Serena wins the calendar slam," another tweeted.

"Tour has to shut down because of bankruptcy," a user tweeted.

Tour has to shut down because of bankruptcy

One fan predicted that Maria Sharapova will make a comeback like Kim Clijsters and win the French Open.

"Sharapova pulls a Clijsters and wins Roland Garros 2023," they tweeted.

Another user made a modest prediction for Naomi Osaka, while another predicted that the four-time Grand Slam champion would retire.

"Baby steps: Her being healthy and playing on all surfaces. If this doesn’t happen, I’ll hunt down the holder of her voodoo doll," wrote the fan.





Baby steps: Her being healthy and playing on all surfaces. If this doesn't happen, I'll hunt down the holder of her voodoo doll

Here are a few more interesting fan predictions for next season:

Muchova stays healthy long enough to win a big title 🥲

Muguruza to win back to back matches against players not named bye

Elina Svitolina comes back and wins US open.

It's going to be the worst wta season we've ever had

"I want to spend eight days not thinking about anything and not doing anything" - Iga Swiatek on post-season plans

Iga Swiatek - 2022 WTA Finals - Champion's Portraits

Iga Swiatek ended her 2022 season with a semi-final loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA Finals. The Pole won a whopping eight titles, including the French and US Opens and four WTA 1000 events. Her win-loss record for the year stands at 67-9.

During her post-match presser, Swiatek spoke about her intention to spend eight days doing virtually nothing, following which she will slowly make her way back to the tennis courts.

"I want to spend eight days not thinking about anything and not doing anything. That's the first time I'm gonna have a vacation like that because usually I went to places where I could do sightseeing, and I still had an active vacation," said Iga Swiatek.

"Slowly I'm going to kind of come back to work. And then I'm sure that we're gonna start some easy practice sessions. So, yeah, a lot of time. And I'm happy about it" she added.

