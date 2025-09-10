"Full of misogyny";"That's why Jannik Sinner is very private" - Fans appalled by Italian's rumored girlfriend Laila being blamed for his US Open loss

Jannik Sinner's rumored girlfriend Laila Hasanovic has been irrationally blamed for his loss in the US Open final by some fans of the Italian. This has prompted several tennis fans to speak up in defense of Hasanovic.On Sunday, September 7, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the men's singles final of the 2025 US Open. The result also led to the Spaniard replacing the Italian at the top of the ATP Tour's singles rankings.In the aftermath of the result, Danish model and influencer Laila Hasanovic, who is rumored to be Jannik Sinner's girlfriend, was targeted on more than one occasion by certain fans of the Italian. These particular fans, taking swipes at Hasanovic on social media, blamed her for Sinner's heartbreak in the final at Flushing Meadows.On X (formerly Twitter), many tennis fans expressed their disapproval of the way some sections of Sinner's fanbase have held Hasanovic accountable for his defeat at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final.&quot;Yeah blame her instead of him when he was the one holding the racket 🧍🏻‍♀️ this is full of misogyny and it's nasty,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;That's why Jannik is very private about his relationships. Those kinds of comments are horrible,&quot; commented another.&quot;People are so rude and stupid to her, like honestly he has right to have his own life,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;People are so weird, this is exactly why I completely understand why he doesn't talk about his private life. Blaming Laila for his loss is just misogyny,&quot; opined one.&quot;I expected this level of toxicity from some kpop fans. I guess sports has it as well 🤷 bunch of losers trying to shift blame,&quot; another added.&quot;WAG culture is double edged sword. Sometimes they will worship you, on some days they will crucify you just for existing. And it is all rooted in Misogyny,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.It's worth noting that despite the raging rumors and mounting indications that they are indeed in a relationship, both Sinner and Hasanovic have so far been tight-lipped about things.&quot;Carlos Alcaraz played better than me today&quot; - Jannik Sinner after losing to Spaniard in US Open finalJannik Sinner during a press conference at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)Even though Jannik Sinner was the defending champion at this year's US Open, Carlos Alcaraz was more dominant of the two in their respective runs to the final. The Spaniard maintained his form in the final as well, outplaying the Italian with relentless aggression and the ability to switch up the play at will.Comparing the pair's New York clash to their encounter in the final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, which the Italian won, Sinner told reporters at his post-match press conference:&quot;He has improved. I felt like (he) was a bit cleaner today. The things I did well in London, he did better today. That's (the) result. I felt like he was doing everything slightly better today, especially serving, both sides, both swings very clean.&quot;Admitting to being inferior to the Spaniard at Flushing Meadows, the World No. 2 added:&quot;I think that's it, I give lots of credit to him, because he handled the situation better than I did. He raised his level when he had to. I'm still proud of myself, about the season I'm playing and making, but yeah, he played better than me today.&quot;Carlos Alcaraz now leads the head-to-head against Jannik Sinner 10-5. Also, the Spaniard now boasts six Major titles; two more than the Italian.