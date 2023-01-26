Funko Pop releases new Venus Williams collectable, part of earnings to go towards supporting Color Compton

Funko Pop recently released a new collectable of tennis legend and seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams.

Currently, Funko Pop is the Funko company's most well-known product line, featuring adorable toy figurines secured in a display box. Funko's pop vinyl figures have closed many licensing deals from the top trending gaming properties, TV shows, films, anime, music, and sports, thanks to the growing number of collectors worldwide.

Funko will donate $10 from the sale of each limited-edition figure in this new collection to Color Compton, an organization dedicated to uplifting students in the Compton community through arts and history exposure.

The American company announced the item's release on their Twitter account, writing:

"Add Venus Williams to your POPS! with Purpose collection! A portion of Pops! sold will go toward supporting Color Compton in working with Compton youth to build community among people of color though history and art."

Funko @OriginalFunko #Funko Add Venus Williams to your POPS! with Purpose collection! A portion of Pops! sold will go toward supporting Color Compton in working with Compton youth to build community among people of color though history and art. bit.ly/3J7NoEh #Funko Pop #PopsWithPurpose Add Venus Williams to your POPS! with Purpose collection! A portion of Pops! sold will go toward supporting Color Compton in working with Compton youth to build community among people of color though history and art. bit.ly/3J7NoEh #Funko #FunkoPop #PopsWithPurpose https://t.co/8zVjEY2EkK

"She has taught me so much and there’s so much you can learn just from being around greatness" - Venus Williams on sister Serena Williams

Serena and Venus Williams pictured at the 2022 US Open - Day 4.

Venus Williams discussed her relationship with her sister Serena back in October 2022, claiming that they shared identical goals and were co-dependent on one another.

"Yeah, Serena and I are very co-dependent. We do the same thing that the other one does. It just goes on and on, it’s an endless cycle – even when we were around eight years old and going like, ‘I want to do it, too!’" Venus said.

The 42-year-old also said that their dependence on one another served as motivation and that the achievements of her younger sister, who recently announced her retirement, strengthened her self-belief.

"It’s more of a motivation and when I see her doing great, it’s my success. It’s also motivating for me and lets me know I also can do that, and that’s how you have to look at other people’s success," Williams continued.

The seven-time Major champion then referred to her younger sister as "the greatest ever" and said that she has learned a lot from her.

"I love seeing people do great. I don’t like to see anyone fail. I like to see my opponents lose against me, but other than that I like to ride that energy that other people bring with success. Serena has taught me so much and there’s so much you can learn just from being around greatness and that’s what she is – the greatest ever," Venus Williams said.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes