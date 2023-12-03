“Funny she complained about Wim Fissette going back to Naomi Osaka when she did same to Coco Gauff”- Qinwen Zheng rehiring coach Pere Riba amuses fans

Tennis fans online reacted to the news of Qinwen Zheng rehiring Pere Riba as her full-time coach following his split with Coco Gauff.

Spanish coach Riba began training Zheng in 2021 and coached the latter till the 2023 French Open. Soon after, he joined Gauff's coaching team alongside Brad Gilbert. Riba and Gilbert guided the American to her first WTA 500 title, first WTA 1000 title, and most notably, her first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Riba parted ways with Coco Gauff in November 2023 and has now been roped in by his long-time student Zheng.

On seeing the Zheng-Riba reunion, one tennis buff on the internet reminisced about the Chinese player accusing Wim Fissette of 'immorally' leaving her for Naomi Osaka in September 2023, only a few months after becoming her coach. Interestingly, Fissette was with Osaka for two years between 2020-2022.

"So funny how she complained about Wim Fissette going back to Naomi when she did pretty much the same to Coco," the fan wrote.

Another fan found the turn of events comical.

"The Qinwen/Naomi/Coco/Riba/Fissette relationship pentagon is so funny."

A third fan suggested that Riba was being mistreated by World No. 15 Zheng.

"Wow, after being tossed aside one time like yesterday's diaper," the fan wrote.

Another user chimed in saying:

"Peak coach carousel, ijbol"

Here are a few more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Coco Gauff: "If it was up to me, I would've loved to have Pere Riba here"

Pere Riba and Coco Gauff during a training session: 2023 US Open - Previews

Pere Riba didn't accompany Coco Gauff to Cancun, Mexico, for the 2023 WTA Finals. On being asked about the Spaniard's absence during a press conference, Gauff revealed that she had parted ways with the coach during the China Open.

"Unfortunately, it wasn't my decision. But we had to end the partnership. If it was up to me, I would've loved to have him here. But things happen, life happens. No bad terms on our end," Gauff said.

The World No. 3 extended her gratitude towards Riba for making her an improved player. She said:

"Sometimes people think it's bigger than what it is. Some things just didn't work out. That's all. I still think he's a great guy. He did some amazing things for me personally and also for my game. I'm sure he's gonna be successful in his next step."

