"Furious and so sad" - Holger Rune reveals what led to his sudden Acapulco mid-match retirement after playing just 3 games

Holger Rune retired mid-match in the second round of the 2025 Mexican Open in Acapulco. He has now addressed his sudden exit, calling the situation “sad.”

Rune, the fourth seed at the tournament, advanced to the second round with a convincing 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena on Tuesday, February 25. However, on Wednesday, the Dane seemed out of sorts, losing his first service game in the match against Brandon Nakashima.

After Nakashima consolidated the break by cruising to 3-0 up in the opening set, Holger Rune decided to abandon the match just 15 minutes in. The 21-year-old, who cut a dejected figure as he waved goodbye to the fans, has now revealed that he was dealing with food poisoning.

"Furious and so sad at the same time," Rune wrote on X.

"Had a food poisoning and was unable to play today. One of my favorite places is Mexico and I love this tournament @AbiertoTelcel. Absolutely not the way I wanted it to end," he added.

During his time in Acapulco, Holger Rune also attended the players’ party with his sister Alma and participated in an iconic “floating court” exhibition event with Frances Tiafoe.

It is worth noting that he isn't the only player to withdraw from the tournament due to illness. Casper Ruud, who was the second seed at the event, suffered a similar fate, with Tommy Paul also withdrawing from his second-round match.

Holger Rune's 2025 Latin American swing didn't go as planned

Rune pictured at the 2025 Mexican Open in Acapulcon - Image Source: Getty

Holger Rune eked out just one win during his campaign in Latin America—the opening-round victory at the ATP 500 event in Acapulco. The Dane started his journey after an uncharacteristic 6-4, 6-1 loss to Pedro Martines in Rotterdam.

He then suffered a first-round exit in Buenos Aires against local Marione Navone (6-1, 7-6(2)). Following the loss, Rune revealed that he was battling with fever, having caught a virus during his run in Rotterdam. He pulled out of the Rio Open days later.

"Looking back, I think it was too early to play after my influenza last week. My shoulder was not working and the whole body seemed extremely vulnerable. I will take the time and get proper rest now. When the body is not there, the brain shuts down and I am just very sorry I couldn’t deliver what I wanted on court today. Sorry Argentina," he wrote on X at the time.

Following his Acapulco exit, Holger Rune is expected to resume his campaign at the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells (March 2-16).

