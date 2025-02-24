Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Casper Ruud & others turn up the style in all-white fits at Acapulco 2025 players party

Casper Ruud, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and Lorenzo Musetti recently turned heads during the pre-tournament players party at the Mexican Open, also known as the Abierto Mexicano Telcel. The ATP 500 tournament will begin later on Monday (February 24) and will run for a week.

The Mexican Open is held in Acapulco at this time of the year annually. While the 500-level event was played on red clay from 1993 to 2013, the surface was eventually changed to outdoor hardcourts. Alex de Minaur is the two-time defending champion but will be sitting out of the 2025 edition.

Although de Minaur is absent, the tennis fan contingent in Acapuclo will be treated to former and current top-tenners like Alexander Zverev, Ruud, Paul, Frances Tiafoe and Holger Rune. The ATP stars dazzled in a white-themed players party ahead of next week's action, going by the pictures posted on the tournament's Instagram stories.

Casper Ruud, Ben Shelton and Lorenzo Musetti donned white shirts, with the young American pairing his outfit with a vest, a pair of designer jeans and a chain. Tommy Paul, meanwhile, dressed in his trademark lax fashion, coming up with a white t-shirt, khaki shorts and a backwards cap.

The social media handle of the Mexican Open also posted a reel documenting its players party, called the "White Party", prior to uploading thei above stories. The likes of Holger Rune and Denis Shapovalov can be seen turning up the style in the video as they get a fill of entertainment and food.

Outside the usual prospects, other good players that will feature in the men's singles draw in Acapulco include former World No. 7 David Goffin, World No. 25 Tomas Machac, 2022 runner-up Cameron Norrie, the fast-rising Jakub Mensik and Delray Beach Open champion Miomir Kecmanovic

Tommy Paul looking to win his maiden Acapulco title and get past 2023 final loss heartbreak

Tommy Paul finished runner-up at Mexican Open 2023

Tommy Paul has been in good form this year, having won nine of his 12 matches on the ATP Tour thus far. The American achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 9 earlier in January following a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open.

Paul will be eager to win his first title in Acapulco this week, given that he was a set away from recording his triumph at the ATP 500 tournament two years ago. The 27-year-old was denied in the title match by Alex de Minaur by a scoreline of 6-3, 4-6, 1-6.

