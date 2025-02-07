Gael Monfils & Casper Ruud break the internet as 'Montoya, por favor!'-inspired meme from US Open goes viral 

A hilarious post made by the official account of the US Open featuring Casper Ruud and Gael Monfils has taken the internet by storm. The clip shows the duo in their final tiebreak during their second-round match-up from the 2024 US Open.

The US Open Social media also hopped onto the trend like many other clubs and tournaments, with their take on the 'Montoya, por favor' meme.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The clip shows Ruud running swiftly from the east side to the west of the court to score a point in a stellar rally against the Frenchman. This is set with the background score of an individual yelling 'Montoya, por favor' repeatedly.

The meme surfaced online and has been trending. It is from the reality TV show 'La Isla De Las Tentaciones' which is the Spanish version of the very popular American show Temptation Island. A guy named Montoya finds out that his girlfriend is cheating on him, as he is shown the footage of his girl getting close to another guy.

Montoya gets enraged at the sight and runs across the beach to see his girlfriend. While he was running, the host ran behind him- continuously screaming the phrase "Montoya, por favor'" which translates to Montoya, please as he tried to stop him. This gave rise to the meme.

Casper Ruud's incredible sprinting skills showcased in the video also add to the fun quotient of the meme and compliments it fittingly.

Gael Monfils and Casper Ruud's start to the 2025 season

Casper Ruud and Gael Monfils embrace - Source: Getty

Gael Monfils has had quite a start to his 2025 season beginning with a title win at the ASB Classics 2025 by defeating Zizou Bergs. Even though he made an early exit from the Brisbane International, he was impressive throughout the Australian Open 2025, advancing to the fourth round. The Frenchman stunned everyone as he won a five-set thriller in the first round against compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at AO 25.

The 38-year-old sailed through the second and third rounds of the tournament but had an unfortunate heartbreak in the fourth round as he had to retire in the fourth set of the fixture against America's Ben Shelton, due to him being unable to continue further owing to physical issues.

Casper Ruud's campaign began with the AO 25 where he unfortunately couldn't advance further than the second round, after losing to Czech Yakub Mensik. However, the Norwegian is playing remarkably in the ongoing Dallas Open and has earned a much-deserved spot in the quarterfinals.

He will be seen in action against Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka on February 7 (Friday).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback