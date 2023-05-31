Gael Monfils has revealed that the motivating force behind his 2023 French Open first-round win was his daughter.

Monfils rallied from 0-4, 30/40 down in the fifth set against Sebastian Baez to triumph 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 on Tuesday, May 30. This was his first tour-level victory in nine months.

Monfils last won in the tour at the Canadian Masters last August, when he beat Maxime Cressy to reach the Round of 16. His only win since came at an ATP Challenger tournament in Ostrava when his opponent Evan Furness had to retire from the match.

Speaking in an on-court interview after the defeat of Baez, Monfils said that he wanted to get a win under his belt in Paris after becoming a dad.

“At 3-0, I said to myself: damn, I haven't won a match since I became a dad. My daughter is in Paris. I said to myself: damn, I'm still going to win one!” he said.

“I worked and practised well before, and I thought even though recently I lost many matches, I was playing tournaments, practice, practice, tournament, practice, tournament, practice, it was good. It did me good. And I gained confidence in my body,” he added.

Monfils's daughter, Skai, got a special mention as the Frenchman even wrote her name on the camera lens after the win.

“It's definitely in like top two” - Gael Monfils on the 'special' French Open 1R win

The win against Sebastian Baez was Gael Monfils' 11th five-set victory at the French Open. In five-set matches at Roland Garros, he now holds an 11-4 win-loss record. He and Stan Wawrinka hold the Open Era record for most five-set wins at the Paris Major.

When asked where the match against Baez would rank in his career, Monfils said it would be in the top two.

“It's definitely in like top two. I had the same one almost kind of some years ago against Cuevas on (Court Suzanne) Lenglen (in 2015). It was unbelievable atmosphere as well,” he said.

“Of course this one is another flavour. I'm older, and even less chances, let's say, to win this match today. It's one of my best matches, the best sports moment I could experience,” he added.

Monfils will next face sixth seed Holger Rune in the second round of the 2023 French Open on Thursday, June 1.

