"Garbage tournament; doesn't think about players at all" - Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon 4R clash being abandoned due to curfew rules vexes tennis fans

The suspension of Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon fourth-round clash against Hubert Hurkacz due to the strict curfew rules left the tennis fans frustrated and disappointed.

Djokovic is poised to advance to the Wimbledon quarter-finals, but he will have to resume his match against Hurkacz on Monday to seal the deal. Despite his best efforts, the Serb has struggled to break Hurkacz's impeccable service game. The Pole is yet to lose a single service game in the tournament, boasting an impressive record of 58 consecutive successful serves.

Nevertheless, Djokovic managed to mount a comeback in both tie-breaks, overcoming a late mini-break deficit and even saving three set points in the first set, ultimately securing a 7-6(6), 7-6(6) lead.

Tournament referee Gerry Armstrong made the decision to suspend play after the completion of the second set, precisely at 10:35 p.m. local time. The call was made due to the highly improbable chance of the match being concluded before the 11 p.m. curfew. The decision left fans feeling disheartened and they took to social media to express their disappointment and frustration.

A fan has expressed their dissatisfaction with the scheduling of the tournament organizers, claiming that they show favoritism towards local athletes and on the other hand impose a curfew on other players without any valid reasons.

This unfair treatment has left the fan feeling angry and disappointed. Furthermore, despite Wimbledon's rich tradition and formalities, the fan believes that the tournament is "garbage."

"They give preferential treatment to local athletes as they like, delaying start time and setting curfew for no apparent reason. Doesn't think about players at all, and even though it can't be run properly, it's really garbage tournament has a lot of tradition and formality," a fan tweeted.

Ryo🐊Djokovic @DjokerNole24

doesn't think about players at all, and even though it can't be run properly, it's really garbage tournament has a lot of tradition and formality. @Wimbledon They give preferential treatment to local athletes as they like, delaying start time and setting curfew for no apparent reason.doesn't think about players at all, and even though it can't be run properly, it's really garbage tournament has a lot of tradition and formality. @Wimbledon They give preferential treatment to local athletes as they like, delaying start time and setting curfew for no apparent reason.doesn't think about players at all, and even though it can't be run properly, it's really garbage tournament has a lot of tradition and formality.

Another fan expressed their disappointment with the Wimbledon Championships, claiming that the event was not being taken seriously.

"Unserious tournament. Shame this still has to happen in 2023," the fan tweeted.

Vicente @DeMouraVicente @Wimbledon Unserious tournament. Shame this still has to happen in 2023 @Wimbledon Unserious tournament. Shame this still has to happen in 2023

Here are a few more reactions:

Julio Cesar Rodriguez @jcrmtxus @Wimbledon So annoying that #Wimbledon continues to schedule matches late so we have these to be continued matches on detriment of the winner of the match. Zero consideration. @Wimbledon So annoying that #Wimbledon continues to schedule matches late so we have these to be continued matches on detriment of the winner of the match. Zero consideration.

Luluu 🔮❤️‍🔥 @LuluuPronos @Wimbledon really the only grand slam not to do a night session, even more boring than an ATP 250… @Wimbledon really the only grand slam not to do a night session, even more boring than an ATP 250… 😴

Matt Nielsen @MattNielsen89 @Wimbledon Absolute joke that a Grand Slam has something so silly happen, so frequently. Lamest thing in the world to make them come back the next day to finish when it would be over in another hour. @Wimbledon Absolute joke that a Grand Slam has something so silly happen, so frequently. Lamest thing in the world to make them come back the next day to finish when it would be over in another hour.

Phil Tigg 💙 @PhilTigg @Wimbledon You need to sort out this scheduling issue; start the matches earlier and don't run into this problem. It most likely did for Murray on Thursday, and is going to be a problem for these 2 now, along with Alcarez tomorrow night after this match gets finished earlier in the day @Wimbledon You need to sort out this scheduling issue; start the matches earlier and don't run into this problem. It most likely did for Murray on Thursday, and is going to be a problem for these 2 now, along with Alcarez tomorrow night after this match gets finished earlier in the day

Iram M. @Iram_M_S @Wimbledon Matches on Centre Court should start earlier. It affected Murray. Not sure how much difference continuing tomorrow will make to Hurkacz & Djokovic but H might benefit from a quick chat with a sports shrink. Can’t believe he lost both tie breakers even though he had set points 🙄 @Wimbledon Matches on Centre Court should start earlier. It affected Murray. Not sure how much difference continuing tomorrow will make to Hurkacz & Djokovic but H might benefit from a quick chat with a sports shrink. Can’t believe he lost both tie breakers even though he had set points 🙄

Mrs.Callen-McGarrett @Ilse_Futbolista @Wimbledon Why are you stopping? I mean center court is covered and has lighting. @Wimbledon Why are you stopping? I mean center court is covered and has lighting.

Adam Bray @adambray1996 @Wimbledon 11pm curfew is daft, especially with play not starting until 1pm. @Wimbledon 11pm curfew is daft, especially with play not starting until 1pm.

"Why do I need to think about his achievement? I have to think about myself" - Andrey Rublev on potential Wimbledon QF with Novak Djokovic

Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic

Andrey Rublev awaits the winner of the match between Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Following his fourth-round win over Alexander Bublik, Rublev shared his thoughts on the potential showdown with Djokovic.

On Sunday, Rublev emerged victorious over Bublik in a thrilling five-set match at SW19. The final scoreline read 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-4, propelling Rublev into his first-ever Wimbledon quarterfinal and marking his eighth Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance.

In his post-match press conference, Andrey Rublev discussed the possibility of facing Djokovic. He acknowledged that the Serb is undeniably one of the greatest players in the tournament's history. H

owever, Rublev confidently expressed that he isn't bothered by the 23-time Slam winner's previous wins at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

“To be honest, I'm not really thinking about it because this is his [Novak Djokovic's] history. He knows that he's one of the best players, especially at this place, at this court. Why I need to think about his achievement?” Rublev said.

Rublev added that he will be focusing on himself and will give it his all in the quarterfinals.

“Me, I have to think about myself and to try to do my best,” the 25-year-old said.

“He's one of the best. He didn’t really lose this year, especially in Slams. All the Slams that he played, he won. That's the toughest thing,”Rublev added. “You have to play really, really great match.”

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes