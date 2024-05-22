Geneva Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 5

Day 5 at the 2024 Geneva Open is set to feature men's single second-round action, with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, and Casper Ruud set to take center stage.

Top seed Djokovic will look to brush off a disappointing Italian Open campaign against World No. 85 Yannick Hanfmann in his opener. The pair have never faced off on tour before and this encounter could very well prove to be very interesting to watch.

Second seed Casper Ruud is slated to begin his campaign in Geneva against qualifier Sebastian Ofner, while third seed Taylor Fritz is set to take on compatriot Alex Michelsen.

Fans will also be treated to doubles action with first-round and quarterfinal matches in store. Jamie Murray, Mate Pavic, and Marcelo Melo are among the big names in action.

On that note, here's a look at how Day 5 at the Tennis Club de Geneve is set to pan out.

Schedule for Day 5 of the 2024 Geneva Open

Center Court

Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: (5) Sebastian Baez vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Followed by: (3) Taylor Fritz vs Alex Michelsen

Followed by: (Q) Sebastian Ofner vs (2) Casper Ruud

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann

Followed by: (WC) Denis Shapovalov vs (6) Tallon Griekspoor

Court 1

Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: Julian Cash & Robert Galloway vs Alexander Erler & Lucas Miedler

Followed by: (Q) Nicolas Moreno De Alboran vs Tomas Machac

Followed by: Lloyd Glasspool & Jean-Julien Rojer vs (2) Jamie Murray & Michael Venus

Followed by: (1) Hugo Nys & Jan Zielinski vs Aleksandr Nedovyesov & Gonzalo Escobar

Court 2

Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: (3) Marcelo Arevalo & Mate Pavic vs Marcelo Melo & Rafael Matos

Where to watch 2024 Geneva Open

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 Geneva Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

India - Tennis Channel

Geneva Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 5 in Geneva is set to kick off at 11:30 a.m. local time on all courts. The evening session will begin at 6:00 p.m. local time only on the center court. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 5 are as follows:

Country Match Timings - Morning Session Match Timings - Evening Session US/Canada March 22, 2024, 5:30 a.m. ET March 22, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET UK March 22, 2024, 9:30 a.m. GMT March 22, 2024, 4:00 p.m. GMT India March 22, 2024, 3:00 p.m. IST March 22, 2024, 9:30 p.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback