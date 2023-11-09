"Genuinely so distraught"; "That's depressing" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal liking fan-made video supporting him even though he is old now

Rafael Nadal has recently liked a fan-made video praising him despite his age, which prompted many tennis fans to share their reactions.

Nadal's 2023 season was derailed by a hip injury sustained during the Australian Open in January and he has been absent from the remaining three Grand Slam tournaments since. He underwent surgery and is now steadily recovering.

There had been a lot of speculation about when he would return to the tour earlier. However, the Spaniard confirmed that if all goes well, he will make his comeback at the 2024 Australian Open.

Amid this, on November 8, a fan posted a video on Instagram to show their support for the 37-year-old The video featured the song ‘Angeleyes’ by ABBA and it caught the attention of Rafael Nadal himself, who liked it on the social media platform.

Watch the video below:

Tennis fans have now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their feelings about this. One user thought that the video was 'insulting' and that it was 'sad' to see the Spanish ace liking it.

"That's depressing. The video is in poor taste and whenever I saw it (don't recall when, but was on IG, and probably reposted from someplace else), I refused to like it. I found it insulting. I mean, use better wording! I'm sad that Rafa saw it and liked it," the user wrote.

Another wrote:

"I’m genuinely so distraught so I will go to sleep now."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni on his nephew's Australian Open 2024 chances - "The situation is complicated"

The Spaniard pictured at Real Madrid CF vs Real Sociedad

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni recently told Spanish radio station Onda Cero that his nephew should be able to compete at the 2024 Australian Open since he is putting in enough preparation time.

"My nephew tries to be cautious, which is what he has to do. But I think that in the Australian Open my nephew normally has to be able to play because I have seen him train. Every day he gets a little better. It is true that it has been. It's a very long injury, but hey, it is what it is," he said.

However, the veteran coach added that things would be difficult for the Spaniard in the Melbourne Slam next year since he will have the disadvantage of an injury. He will not be seeded either.

"Rafael Nadal is aware that the situation is complicated. Let's say he manages to reach Australia, it will not be easy to compete again with an added problem. He will not go seeded and from the first moment you can get a high-level player," he said.

Rafael Nadal has won the Australian Open twice in his career. His first title win at the hardcourt slam came in 2009, and the second came in 2022.

