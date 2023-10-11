"Like a shot of caffeine to the bloodstream"; "#23 soon" - Rafael Nadal's imminent comeback at Australian Open 2024 excites tennis fans

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal's return to the 2024 Australian Open has been officially confirmed by tournament director Craig Tiley, and tennis fans around the world could not be happier.

Nadal has been out of action since the 2023 edition of the Melbourne Slam as he suffered a hip injury and went through surgery.

The Spaniard had expressed his intention to compete at the 2024 Australian Open. But it was not confirmed until Wednesday (October 11) when Tiley disclosed that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had personally given him the confirmation of his participation in the tournament.

Craig Tiley told Nine's Today:

"We can reveal exclusively here that Rafa will be back. He's been off for most of the year, and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we're really excited about. That's awesome."

It is worth mentioning that alongside Rafael Nadal, four-time Major winner Naomi Osaka who recently welcomed her first child, and Australia's Nick Kyrgios may also return to action in the upcoming Grand Slam tournament.

Anyway, the news of the Spaniard's impending comeback has stirred up tennis fans and a lot of them headed to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. One user wrote:

"Like a shot of caffeine to the bloodstream. Straight to the tennis heart."

Another user tweeted:

One account posted:

"Sdjksjsks I apologize to everyone in advance because I am going to become so delusional and so insufferable and so maniacal when Rafael returns. I have so much pent up love for this man and it’s allllll gonna come spilling out."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

A look into Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open 2022 title win

Rafael Nadal pictured with his Australian Open 2022 trophy

Rafael Nadal ended a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by winning his 21st Grand Slam title in January 2022, defeating Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5, in the Australian Open final.

It was his second Melbourne Slam title; he had previously won it in 2009, overcoming Federer in a five-set thriller. The victory also made the Spaniard the first player to hold the most Majors in men's tennis history.

En route to lifting the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, the 37-year-old bested the likes of Marcos Giron, Yannick Hanfmann, Karen Khachanov, Adrian Mannarino, Denis Shapovalov, Matteo Berrettini before facing Medvedev in the championship match.

