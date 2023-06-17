Get to know Emma Raducanu in 60 seconds: The Brit loves driving fast in Porsches, cooking scrambled eggs, and singing Sweet Caroline

Emma Raducanu answered some interesting questions in a segment called "Get to know Emma in 60 seconds."

Raducanu, who is currently recovering from multiple surgeries, talked about her nicknames, likes, interesting things about her, and more in an interview with the Sunday Times.

Firstly, the Brit revealed some of her nicknames.

"Ima, Ems, Radders, Rads," Raducanu said.

The next question was about a surprising fact about her.

"I speak three languages - Romanian, Mandarin, and English," she revealed.

About her favorite activity off the court, Raducanu said:

"Driving fast in Porches. On the track, because I obviously obey the speed limits!"

The 2021 US Open champion was also asked how she calms her nerves and gets in the zone before a match.

"Staying relaxed before the match and not making a massive event of a game."

And what is Raducanu's favorite karaoke song to sing?

"Sweet Caroline because that was the song that was playing when I won on Arthur Ashe and I've just got great memories now," she said.

Her workout routine is pretty standard for a tennis player.

"Tennis, when I'm usually training twice a day, and an hour and a half of gym as well," the Brit said.

What does she like to cook?

"You can always find me cooking scrambled eggs because it's the fastest thing and it's easy. I you put some pesto on it, it spices it up a little!" Raducanu said.

What is the thing nobody tells you about playing tennis professionally?

"It can get quite lonely on the tour because you're traveling for multiple, multiple weeks in a year," the Brit said.

As Wimbledon 2023 is fast approaching, Raducanu said what for her is the best part of playing at the tournament.

"The best part about playing at Wimbledon has to be the fans and the home support that we receive. It makes everything so much better," the 20-year-old added.

Emma Raducanu should consider working without a coach, says Andrew Castle

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Miami Open

Former player Andrew Castle shared his thoughts on Emma Raducanu being in search of her sixth coach in the past two years.

Raducanu has recently split from coach Sebastian Sachs and began the search for a new mentor, amid recovering from multiple surgeries.

Andrew Castle gave advice to the 20-year-old, saying she should consider not having a coach, at least for a while.

"I would love to see her travel alone, perhaps with somebody to look after her security, I think that's a smart thing. But in terms of coaching, physio, nutritionist, whatever, how about having none of it for a while?" Castle told Express Sport.

"What I would like to see, which I think it's unlikely that we'll see this because there is a control, there's a family control there, that's no secret. How about actually being out there and really standing on your own two feet?" he added.

Emma Raducanu has recently dropped down to the World No. 128 spot, losing her British No. 1 spot to Katie Boulter.

