The tennis world has reacted to Paula Badosa's announcement of her decision to withdraw from the French Open 2023. She is recovering from a stress fracture to her spine that she suffered during the Italian Open 2023.

The Spanish star's withdrawal is disappointing, considering her good form on the court recently. Badosa's highlighted her progress on the court in a social media post. She that the injury is going to keep her out of tournaments for the next few weeks.

"Just when everything seemed to be fine again, I received bad news just before starting a Grand Slam. At the tournament in Rome I suffered a stress fracture in my spine. It has been very hard news after such a difficult start of the season with injuries," Badosa wrote.

"This is going to keep me out of the competition for some weeks. Thanks to all of you who are with me no matter what. I’ll keep you updated," she added.

Paula Badosa's tennis peers reacted to the news with messages of encouragement. World No. 6 Coco Gauff commented on Badosa's Instagram post, saying she was sorry to hear about her withdrawal and wished her a speedy recovery.

"Sorry to hear this Paula! get well soon!" Gauff wrote.

Former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez also echoed a similar message. The Canadian hoped that Badosa nurses her injury quickly and get back on the tour as soon as possible.

"Sorry to hear that! Get well soon! You'll be back in no time," Fernandez commented.

Tennis fans were left distraught by Badosa's decision, especially after injuries forced her to pull out of the Australian Open 2023.

One fan joked that the 'Netflix curse' is back for the second Grand Slam of the year. It is a fan theory believing that tennis stars featured in Netflix's tennis docuseries 'Breakpoint' suffered major setbacks ahead of and during the Australian Open 2023.

"Netflix curse returns for Roland Garros," a fan wrote.

"After missing the AusOpen, Paula Badosa has to withdraw from Roland Garros as well. Was playing so well in this clay season…," tennis journalist Jose Morgado tweeted.

"A major contender out of the French Open," another fanrwrote.

"Damn this is so unfortunate," a fan commented.

Paula Badosa regained form ahead of French Open 2023

Paula Badosa at the Italian Open 2023

Paula Badosa looked like she had regained her great touch during the clay swing of the 2023 season. She reached the quarterfinals in three of her last four tournaments - the Charleston Open, the Stuttgart Open, and the Italian Open. This run included wins over top 10 seeds like Ons Jabeur (No. 4 seed in Rome) and Daria Kasatkina (No. 7 seed in Stuttgart).

Overall in the 2023 season, Badosa won 17 out of 25 matches. She was about to enter the French Open 2023, riding on this good form. However, injuries have once again hampered her progress. Badosa, seeded 31 in Paris, will now be replaced by a lucky loser.

