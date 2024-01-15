"Getting angry with herself just like Serena Williams," "I can't not stan" - Alycia Parks' "theatrics" at Australian Open 2024 amuses tennis fans

Tennis fans on the internet were reminded of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams after seeing Alycia Parks go about her business at the Australian Open 2024.

Parks took on Ukraine's Daria Snigur in the opening round of the Happy Slam on Sunday, January 14, on Court 3 at Melbourne Park. She staged a spirited comeback after losing the first set to secure a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win and move into the next round.

The World No. 82 hit a total of 10 aces during the three-setter. She, however, appeared discontented even after winning points and schooled herself on several occasions. According to tennis buffs on X (formerly Twitter), her actions resembled Serena Williams' on-court hysterics.

One fan wrote:

"Idk I'm stanning. She got the theatrics like a former player I liked"

"Exactly Alycia gives off Rena [Serena] so bad I can’t not stan her," another fan wrote.

Another fan chimed in, saying:

"Alycia getting angry with herself after hitting aces just like Serena. This is why I’m a die hard Park Ranger."

A fourth fan vowed to support Parks, writing:

"Alycia’s reactions give Serena so bad, like, I’ll always stan Miss Parks!!!!!"

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"Alycia Parks' serve is like Serena Williams' peak, that's how good her serve is when it goes in" - Rennae Stubbs

Alycia Parks

Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs recently compared Alycia Parks' serve with that of Serena Williams.

"Her [Alycia Parks'] serve is, I'm telling you, when they're coming at me… Oh my god, it's like Serena Williams' peak, that's how good her serve is when it goes in," she said during an episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast (via Eurosport).

Stubbs notably worked with Williams briefly during the latter's final Grand Slam appearance in September 2022 at the US Open. She showed faith in Parks' potential, adding:

"I'm telling you, she's a potential top-10 player within the next 12 months. She's got to keep, obviously, the body healthy. She's a strong girl, really wants it, she has a great head on her shoulders."

Stubbs also vouched for Parks to win a Major title in the near future.

"I think she’s a great talent and there’s a great upside for her. She has every power tool in the world, and without question can be a Grand Slam champion one day if she keeps putting the work in. She is good, really good," she added.

Alycia Parks will face Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the second round of the Australian Open 2024 on Wednesday, January 17.

