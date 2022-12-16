"Give her all her flowers for this" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian heaps praise on MCU Golden Globes Nominee Angela Bassett

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was ecstatic with Angela Bassett, the renowned Black Panther star, being nominated for a Golden Globe award.

Bassett's performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever received a lot of appreciation from both fans and critics. Fans also wanted the actress to win an Oscar for her performance.

While that may still be a wish in the making, the actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globe awards, making her the first Marvel Cinematic Universe actor to do so.

In light of this, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian praised Bassett on his Instagram stories, writing:

"Give @im.angelabassett all her flowers for this."

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story on Angela Bassett.

"I was trying to get rid of him" - Serena Williams on her first meeting with Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams pictured with her husband and daughter at the 2022 US Open - Day 1.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met in September 2015 when Serena was competing at the Italian Open, and have been in a relationship since. The couple tied the knot on November 16, 2017, in New Orleans and welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Jr., the same year.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and spoke about her first encounter with Ohanian. The 41-year-old claimed that she and her friends were at an Italian restaurant when she first met Ohanian and that they made an effort to get rid of him because they thought he was annoying.

"So we were at this restaurant, and I was in Italy and this guy shows up, and the whole place is empty. This guy, like, really tall, he comes with his computer and he, like, plops down right next to us. He opens his computer and starts typing, and I’m just like, 'Why?' I was so angry... I was like, 'Why is this guy here?' And so we tried to get rid of him."

"You know, my friend was like, 'Listen, there’s a rat over there.' He’s an Aussie, he was like, ‘Oh my God! There’s a rat! [in Australian accent]' and I’m like, ‘Ya there’s a rat!’ and Alexis looks and doesn’t flinch, and I’m like, ‘You’re not afraid of rats?’ And he’s like, ‘Umm no I’m from Brooklyn,' I guess he always knew I was full of stuff. And so then, that’s how we met. I was trying to get rid of him," she added.

