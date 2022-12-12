"One thing mama can't do" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian takes pride in teaching daughter Olympia a trick

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has taken great pleasure in teaching their daughter Olympia a fun trick — lifting her eyebrows.

In 2015, Williams and Ohanian fell head over heels for one another, and their relationship has only grown since. They married in November 2017 in New Orleans and welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., the same year.

Since then, the couple has frequently kept their fans up to date on Olympia's whereabouts, and the Reddit co-founder made sure to do so once more as he revealed how he taught their daughter to lift her eyebrows.

Ohanian first shared a photo of Olympia, lifting one of her eyebrows on social media. In response to a friend's comment, he revealed that he had taught Olympia the trick when she was just two years old, adding that it was the best decision ever because Williams herself was unable to do it.

"I taught her this at like 2 and it was the best decision ever because it's ONE thing mama can't do," Ohanian wrote, adding a laughing emoticon.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian @AnnBerry_NYC I taught her this at like 2 and it was the best decision ever because it's ONE thing mama can't do. @AnnBerry_NYC I taught her this at like 2 and it was the best decision ever because it's ONE thing mama can't do. 😆

The couple also spent some quality time baking with their five-year-old, and the 23-time Grand Slam winner herself posted a video of Olympia baking on her Instagram stories with Ohanian watching in the background.

Serena Williams' Instagram story.

"She puts things everywhere, it's frustrating" - Serena Williams on baking with her daughter Olympia

Serena Williams pictured with Olympia at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 7.

Serena Williams admitted on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show how much she enjoys baking and refuses to go gluten-free despite being allergic to the substance.

"I love to bake and I refuse to bake gluten-free. I do have a gluten allergy but I'm not coeliac or anything. So, I absolutely love baking. I do not bake gluten-free and I will eat it. I just suffer for a few hours and I'm good," Williams said.

The 41-year-old continued by expressing her dislike of baking with her daughter as she spills stuff all over the place and unveiled that she tries to maintain a "good face" despite her frustration.

"Hopefully, she [Olympia] doesn't see this. I do and I really love it but like, she puts things everywhere. It's just like over and over and I'm just like, 'Okay.' It's frustrating inside but outside I try to keep a good face," she continued.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes