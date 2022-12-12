Serena Williams and "Papa" Alexis Ohanian enjoy quality time baking with their daughter Olympia

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently spent quality time baking together with their daughter Olympia, making the most of their Sunday.

Olympia's fondness for baking is well known; Williams and Ohanian frequently share their daughter’s fun pancake experiments on social media.

The doting mother shared a clip of Olympia baking on her Instagram stories, with Ohanian looking on in the background.

Serena Williams' Instagram story

Williams stated in an earlier blog post that she developed her baking skills during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Baking has never been my strength and I’ve just never had the time to spend on it. But since I’ve been home the past year more than I ever have before, I’ve really leveled up my baking skills," she wrote.

She went on to say that the biggest advantage of baking was the time she got to spend with her daughter.

“The biggest upside of baking is definitely getting to spend that time with Olympia," she continued. "Now that she’s older, Olympia’s becoming such a great baking assistant and it’s been more and more fun to bake together. Seeing her enjoy our creations was definitely the sweetest thing for me last year.”

"I really love it but like, she puts things everywhere" - Serena Williams on baking with her daughter Olympia

Serena Williams poses with the trophy at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

During a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Serena Williams spoke about her love for baking. She added, however, that Olympia was extremely messy and "puts things everywhere."

"I love to bake and I refuse to bake gluten-free," Williams said. "I do have a gluten allergy but I'm not coeliac or anything. So, I absolutely love baking. I do not bake gluten-free and I will eat it. I just suffer for a few hours and I'm good."

"Hopefully she [Olympia] doesn't see this. I do and I really love it but like, she puts things everywhere. It's just like over and over and I'm just like, 'Okay.' It's frustrating inside but outside I try to keep a good face," she added.

She went on to say that Olympia is learning to clean up her own mess as she gets older.

“I’m teaching her now that she’s a little older I’m like okay well be careful because if you make a mess you have to clean it up,” Williams said.

