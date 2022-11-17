Serena Williams and daughter Olympia team up to create homemade cake for 23-time Grand Slam champ and Alexis Ohanian's fifth wedding anniversary

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia worked as partners – not on the court but in the kitchen.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion and her mini-me weaved magic with their baking tools to make a cake at home in celebration of her and husband Alexis Ohanian's fifth wedding anniversary.

Ohanian proudly posted a photo of the three-tier pink and blue cake on his Instagram story, and wrote:

"@olympiaohanian and @serenawilliams made this amazing homemade cake for our 5 year anniversary."

Ohanian recently stated that Olympia has started taking an interest in baking and even shared a few photos of the cookies she had made.

"Junior told me she wants to be a baker when she grows up. I'm clearly very supportive of this ambition," Ohanian tweeted.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian Junior told me she wants to be a baker when she grows up. I'm clearly very supportive of this ambition. Junior told me she wants to be a baker when she grows up. I'm clearly very supportive of this ambition. https://t.co/uRsvLFdMD2

He had previously posted several videos of himself making pancake art, saying that he was trying to improve himself for Olympia as he made one on Elsa, a character in the movie Frozen. He also shared a Princess Peach pancake creation to fulfill a request by their daughter.

Serena Williams receives bouquets of red roses from husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams (left) celebrates her 2020 Auckland title win with Alexis Ohanian and Olympia.

Serena Williams also shared a glimpse of their special day as she posted photos of two bouquets of red roses that flanked a heart-shaped one. She took to social media and wrote:

"Thank you @alexisohanian"

She also shared videos that showed five more bouquets that adorned their home, and wrote:

"They're everywhere I look"

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian got married on November 16 five years ago, a date they specially chose as it was the birthday of Ohanian's deceased mother.

"It is her birthday, and we wanted her to be represented at the wedding... Choosing her birthday as our wedding date was a nice way of making sure she’s still involved and made us feel more connected to her on our day," Serena Williams told Vogue Magazine.

They married at the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans as an ode to Williams' love for painting and art. The city was also Ohanian's favorite, next to Brooklyn, and he wanted to stage the wedding there.

In his wedding vows, Ohanian spoke about Williams being 'the greatest of all time' not just in sports but also as a mother and wife.

"You [Serena Williams] are the greatest of all time, not just in sport. I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife. I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment. And everything that I have done, everything that I am so proud of in my career, and in my life, for the last 34 years, pales in comparison to what we’re doing today. And I am so grateful, and I am so in love," said Ohanian in his vows.

