"Give him the oscar" - Tennis fans joke about Rafael Nadal's acting in new Subway commercial alongside Stephen Curry

Rafael Nadal recently appeared alongside NBA star Steph Curry in a hilarious new commercial for Subway, a global fast-food franchise. Two legends of their respective fields joined hands to announce the new "Grand Slam Ham."

Nadal has been out of action since his appearance at the 2023 Australian Open due to injury, but this new commercial has stylishly brought him back to the screen. The "Grand Slam Ham" consists of ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise on the Italian bread, which is freshly baked.

Stephen Curry says in the advertisement:

"Subway refreshed everything, and now, they’re slicing their meats fresh. That’s why this pro prefers the new Grand Slam ham."

The camera then pans to the Spaniard, who says:

"So does this pro. I just love a Grand Slam.....ham."

Curry then teasingly asks:

"This slice as good as your tennis slice?"

To which the 22-time Grand Slam champion replies:

"I can’t say that but yes."

Tennis fans were apparently amused by Rafael Nadal's acting and took to Twitter to joke about it.

One user stated that this is why the Spaniard is the GOAT (greatest of all time).

"This is why he’s the GOAT. Case closed," the user wrote.

Another user joked that the Mallorcan's acting was "elite" and deserved an Oscar.

"Elite acting once again !! Give him the oscar," the user tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Soph @rublevluv

“I just love a Grand slam



HAM!” I’ve been laughing at this for 5 minutes straight“I just love a Grand slamHAM!” twitter.com/bastienfachan/…

мґ℮η†℮ґ†Ѧ1ηм℮η† @MrEnterta1nment @BastienFachan @SUBWAY The way he says Ham has me ☠️☠️☠️

Geert Beerens @geertbeerens @BastienFachan @SUBWAY Making a commercial saying Sliced Fresh and then not using Rafa Nadal to hit a slice is borderline criminal imho

stef @steftalkssports twitter.com/BastienFachan/… i love them but i can't stop laughing at this lol. i'm just choosing to believe they did him dirty with that cut before HAM.

"Not in the desired or dreamed place" - Rafael Nadal after his surgery

Rafael Nadal pictured at the Rolex Paris Masters - Day Three.

Rafael Nadal underwent arthroscopic surgery in June after he was injured at the 2023 Australian Open. It examined his left psoas muscle, which has been the primary cause of his extended absence from the world of sports.

Nadal took to Twitter to share some positive news with his fans on his 37th birthday, announcing that the surgery was successful.

The Spaniard also expressed his gratitude to the doctors involved in the procedure, namely Marc Philippon, Jaume Vilaro, and Angel Ruiz-Cotorro.

"Hello everyone. As you know, last night I had surgery. Everything went well, and the arthroscopy was on the left psoas tendon that has kept me out of competition since January," he wrote.

"An old injury to the labrum of my left hip was also regularized, which will surely help the better evolution of the tendon. I want to thank doctors Marc Philippon, Jaume Vilaró and Angel Ruiz-Cotorro for their work," he added.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Hola a todos. Como sabéis anoche tuve una intervención quirúrgica. Todo ha ido bien y la artroscopia fue en el tendón del psoas izquierdo que me ha tenido apartado de la competición desde enero.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal También se regularizó una lesión antigua del labrum de mi cadera izquierda que con toda seguridad ayudará a la mejor evolución del tendón.

Quiero agradecer a los doctores Marc Philippon, Jaume Vilaró y Angel Ruiz-Cotorro por su trabajo.

Despite acknowledging that he is not in the ideal situation he had hoped for, the 22-time Grand Slam champion thanked his fans for their continuous support and birthday wishes.

"Once again, thank you for all the support you have shown me and that you show me every day. Today also on my birthday. Not in the desired or dreamed place, although THANK YOU anyway," he wrote.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Una vez más agradeceros todo el apoyo que me habéis mostrado y que me mostráis cada día.

Hoy además en el día de mi cumpleaños. No en el lugar deseado ni soñado, si bien igualmente GRACIAS

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!