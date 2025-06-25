"Give up, Carlos Alcaraz won already" - Fans warn Nick Kyrgios to 'stay away' from Emma Raducanu after Aussie cheers her on ahead of Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu's inspiring post caught Nick Kyrgios' attention as he cheered the Brit on, ahead of her Wimbledon campaign. However, fans did not receive this well, with some feeling that it was a way the Aussie showed his romantic interest in her.

Raducanu, who is currently playing in Eastbourne, shared an update with images of her on Instagram from the ongoing grass swing. These pictures ranged from moments of her practice sessions to matches, as well as snippets of her downtime with coffee runs and a stroll with her dogs.

Kyrgios left some motivating words for her in the comments.

"Get it," he wrote.

This left fans wondering if Nick Kyrgios was trying to charm Emma Raducanu, after he confirmed his breakup with ex-girlfriend Costeen Hatzi earlier this month. His comment was filled with replies from fans, asking him to 'stay away' from her.

Carlos Alcaraz also featured in this conversation, as many favor their pairing since they announced playing together at the US Open Mixed Doubles event.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"Give up, Carlos won this war already," wrote one.

"Mind your own business and stay tf away from her," posted another.

"she's 22 mate and your 30," stated another.

"He's a creep. Just look at how he's treated woman over the years," one lashed out.

"Bud, where's your girl?" another asked.

Emma Raducanu, who shares a friendly relationship with Carlos Alcaraz, credited him for her US Open success.

Emma Raducanu reveals being inspired by Carlos Alcaraz ahead of US Open 2021 win

Emma Raducanu pictured in Eastbourne - Image Source: Getty

While discussing her chances of a title on grass and her newly-formed partnership with Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu added how he motivated her during her 2021 US Open title win. From being an underdog to becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era, she reminisced about the glorious moment, touching on the Murcia native's contribution to the win.

Raducanu told BBC:

"And I remember he was always playing the day before me and I was playing like the second day of the round. And I would see him win and then I would have motivation to win and get myself into that position too."

The Brit recently showed up in Queen's Club to cheer for her doubles partner in his semifinal match, with him eventually winning the tournament.

