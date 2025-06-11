Nick Kyrgios opened up about his breakup with ex-girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, and also about being denied the chance to work with Andre Agassi ahead of Wimbledon. The Aussie tennis star also clapped back at a fan who questioned his interest in tennis.

Kyrgios has spoken for the first time about his breakup with long-time partner Costeen Hatzi. In an Instagram Q&A on June 11, a fan asked whether he would speak about the breakup or keep it private. Kyrgios replied:

"Things happen. I wish her nothing but the best. So many incredible moments that will stay with me."

The couple’s split had been the subject of much speculation earlier this year. Kyrgios initially quashed the rumors, calling them false. But just days later, Costeen confirmed the separation. The couple had been together for over three years and were often seen together at events and on tour.

Trending

Kyrgios also responded to a fan asking about him joining the Grand Slam commentary world. He mentioned how exciting it would’ve been to work alongside tennis legend Andre Agassi, calling him a "great addition." He said:

"Him and I together would of been insane."

The Australian ended his reply with a cryptic line:

"People are always uncertain with what they can’t control."

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram Stories | Instagram @k1ngkyrg1os

Agassi recently worked as a commentator at Roland Garros, where fans widely praised his insightful analysis. Kyrgios hinted that if Agassi were brought back for Wimbledon, they could’ve worked together, especially as Kyrgios has withdrawn from this year’s Championships. But the Aussie has been left out of the BBC’s coverage plans.

Nick Kyrgios calls Anna Kalinskaya "amazing" player & claps back at fan saying he is not serious with tennis

Nick Kyrgios during a launch party - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios also responded to several questions that touched on his tennis reputation and past relationships. When a fan asked why he doesn’t take tennis seriously, Kyrgios clapped back with trademark sarcasm over a picture of his Wimbledon runner-up trophy from 2022:

"Guess the people who take it serious and don’t make the Wimbledon final suck then."

Asked about Anna Kalinskaya, a fellow pro he was once romantically linked with, Kyrgios wrote:

"Amazing tennis player 👑🙏🏽 and also part of the @thisisevolve team!!"

In another response during his Q&A, Kyrgios took a moment to thank his family and fans. The 30-year-old said he didn't care about people hating him, and expressed love for all haters and fans.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram Stories | Instagram @k1ngkyrg1os

The Q&A came on the back of months of silence from Kyrgios, who has not played since the Miami Open due to multiple injury setbacks. He returned to the sport last year after staying away for a long period, but is having to take another hiatus due to recurring injuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi