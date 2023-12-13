 "Glad to have the opportunity to prove my innocence" - Simona Halep on receiving appeal dates by CAS to challenge 4-year doping ban

Simona Halep received the dates from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for her appeal hearing. The three-day hearing is set for February 7-9 for the Romanian's appeal to reduce the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) four-year doping ban.

Halep had tested positive for Roxadustat, a prohibited substance, at the 2022 US Open. She was consequently handed a 48-month suspension by the ITIA earlier this year for 'intentional' breaches of the sport's anti-doping programme.

The two-time Grand Slam champion has been stating her innocence right from the beginning. She filed an appeal with the CAS in October to get her four-year doping ban reduced and clear her name. Halep took to Instagram to share the news of her hearing dates.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport has decided hearings in my case to be between 7-9 February 2024. I am glad to have the opportunity to present and prove my innocence before an Independent tribunal. Thank you!" Halep said in her Instagram video post [Translated from Romanian to English].

The CAS had earlier announced that the decision of it's panel on the matter will be final and binding with the ITIA. Halep might be given a possible option to file another appeal with the Swiss Federal Tribunal within 30 days after that.

A brief look at Simona Halep's Grand Slam victories

Simona Halep enjoyed some of her best years between 2017 to 2019 on-court. The former World No.1 won the two Grand Slam titles of her career during those years.

A Grand Slam title eluded Halep up until 2018. She had been a finalist at the 2014 French Open, the 2017 French Open, and at the 2018 Australian Open. The Romanian tasted her first Grand Slam victory at the 2018 French Open. She defeated the likes of Elise Mertens, Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza before overcoming Sloane Stephens in the summit clash.

Halep entered the 2019 Wimbledon as the seventh seed. She defeated Zhang Shuai in the quarterfinals and Elina Svitolina in the semifinals before setting up an encounter with Serena Williams in the finals.

Halep stunned the 24-time Grand Slam champion with a sweeping 6-2, 6-2 victory to lift her second Grand Slam trophy. In doing so, she became the first Romanian to win a Wimbledon singles title.

She is the second Romanian woman to win a major singles title after Virginia Ruzici.