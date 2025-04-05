"Go marry him, say goodbye to your career” - Fans frustrated as Elena Rybakina seen smiling with ex-coach Stefano Vukov ahead of Billie Jean King Cup

Elena Rybakina was once again seen with her suspended coach Stefano Vukov, just days ahead of her campaign in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. The Kazakh later came under fans' scrutiny, as many of them were unhappy to see the duo together.

Vukov coached Rybakina till her 2024 US Open campaign. However, reports about growing tensions between the two emerged, including allegations of the Croatian's aggressive behavior. Furthermore, the WTA determined that Vukov's behavior constituted mental abuse, and so, he received a one-year ban, which restricted him from coaching duties and entering the player's box.

Nevertheless, the two have continued to appear together, notably at a private tennis club recently. Rybakina, who is set to compete at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in Brisbane starting April 10, was in Dubai ahead of her campaign. The 25-year-old appeared alongside her ex-coach in a recently surfaced group photograph.

Several fans, however, were frustrated to see the Kazakh smiling with her ex-coach. A user was livid after seeing the picture and suggested that Vukov's company could be a major hindrance to Rybakina's career.

"It's always the quiet ones 🤭😆 Damn Elena, you stubbon stubbon woman. If she's happy being treated that way I don't care anymore. Go marry him for f*ck safe. Better say goodbye to your career," they wrote.

"atp someone needs to kidnap her and do some winter soldier shit to her and reprogram that brain," a fan said.

"isn’t she going to be suspended by itia bc of v*kov?," one asked.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

"Now I really do not care, decided to stop suffering. It is her life. Just want to see her play and won matches, titles, WTA 1000, Grand Slams. Vukov is irrelevant to me," a fan commented.

A user urged others not to gossip about Rybakina's personal life and wished her to be happy.

"She’s a grown adult, and it’s her life—we should stop gossiping about her personal matters, as they’re no one else’s concern. I just wish her to be happy!" They said.

"Goodbye top 10. This is going to ruin her career," another chimed in.

Rybakina's partnership with Vukov began in 2019. Rybakina enjoyed a fairly successful run under Vukov's guidance, winning the 2022 Wimbledon Championships as well as the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells and in Rome.

Elena Rybakina sets her eyes on the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

Elena Rybakina at Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier Elena Rybakina will next compete in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. A total of 84 players were nominated to represent their respective countries last month and Rybakina was one of them.

The qualifiers will begin on April 10 at Brisbane's Pat Rafter Arena, with team Kazakhstan placed in group D alongside Australia and Colombia.

The tournament follows a round-robin format with six groups, each consisting of three teams. The winner of each group will advance to the 2025 Finals in Shenzhen.

Notable players to enter the tournament include Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, Britain's Katie Boulter, USA's Jessica Pegula and her compatriot Danielle Collins.

