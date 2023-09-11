"GOAT debate is completely over at this point" - Tennis fans react as Novak Djokovic wins record 24th Grand Slam title at US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic made history by winning his 24th Grand Slam title after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2023 US Open on Sunday.

Two years after suffering a straight sets defeat to Medvedev in the title clash at Flushing Meadows, Djokovic turned the tables on the Russian to claim his fourth title at the New York Major. After securing an early break and winning the opening set comfortably, the Serb battled through a gruelling 104-minute second set en route to his 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory.

With his win, the 36-year-old became the oldest US Open men's singles champion in history. Having already held the record for most Grand Slam singles titles among men, the 24-time Grand Slam champion surpassed Serena Williams and drew level with Margaret Court for first in the all-time count. Furthermore, he extended his lead over Rafael Nadal, who holds 22 Major titles, and Roger Federer, who has 20.

Tennis fans were elated to see the 36-year-old lift his 24th Grand Slam title, with many asserting that the Serb's win had put a definitive end to the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate.

"GOAT debate is completely over at this point," a fan commented.

"The goat debate is over. Sir Djokovic is the undisputed goat," another fan chimed in.

Other fans expressed disbelief over the Serb's sustained dominance even at 36 years of age.

"To make all four Grand Slam finals in one season at the age of 36 is unheard of. To win three of them is unfathomable. Novak Djokovic is doing what no athlete has ever done at this age," a fan posted.

"The 24th in itself is not surprising overall as he has seemed destined to extend his gap for a while now, but Novak Djokovic reaching all four Grand Slam finals in a year and winning three of those at 36, is just absolutely incredible," another fan shared.

Novak Djokovic set to reclaim World No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz after US Open

Following his triumph at the 2023 US Open, Novak Djokovic will reclaim the World No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz on Monday. The Serb guaranteed his ascent to the top spot in the ATP rankings after his first-round win over Alexandre Muller.

Having added 2,000 ranking points in his tally, the 24-time Grand Slam champion will secure the World No. 1 ranking with 11,795 points to his name. Meanwhile, Alcaraz, whose title defense ended in the semifinals, will drop down to second place with 8,535 points.

Daniil Medvedev will hold on to the World No. 3 ranking, having amassed 7,280 points. The top three players in the ATP rankings have created a substantial gap between themselves and the rest of the field, as Holger Rune secures the fourth spot with 4,710 points, followed closing by Stefanos Tsitsipas, tallying 4,615 points.

