“GOAT” - Sebastian Korda congratulates sister Nelly for winning fourth consecutive event on LPGA Tour

Sebastian Korda congratulated his sister Nelly for winning her fourth consecutive event on the LPGA Tour.

Sebastian is the youngest child of Czech tennis couple - the 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtova. He has two elder sisters Jessica and Nelly, both of whom are LPGA golf professionals.

Nelly, who is the middle child of the Korda family, has recently been on a rampage winning four consecutive events on the LPGA Tour. The World No. 4's most recent triumph came at the T-Mobile Match Play when she defeated Leona Maguire in the final on April 7.

Speaking on her current form, the 25-year-old said she felt that she was constantly in go-mode and now looks forward to spending some time with her family. Nelly also spoke about her performance in the final and said that she was happy that she didn't commit a lot of mistakes and stuck to her game plan.

“I can't even wrap my head around it, honestly. Such a whirlwind the last three weeks. I feel like I was in go-mode constantly. It will be nice to go home and see my whole family. Jess is driving up with Greyson, so I'm super excited. Played really well today. I stuck to my game plan of fairways and greens and made the least amount of mistakes,” said Korda on her ongoing win streak. (via LPGA.com)

Sebastian Korda took to Instagram to congratulate his sister Nelly on her incredible four-event win streak and also called her the GOAT.

"4 in a row 🐐🤯," Sebastian said on Instagram.

Sebastian Korda's Instagram Story

"He's the best" - Nelly Korda reacts to Sebastian Korda calling himself the worst athlete of the family

Sebastian Korda celebrates win against Daniil Medvedev

Sebastian Korda called himself the worst athlete in his family in the post-match interview after defeating Danill Medvedev at the 2023 Australian Open in the third round. This didn't sit well with Nelly Korda.

Nelly expressed her disagreement with Sebastian in an interview at the 2023 Hilton Tournament of Champions LPGA and said that on the contrary, he was the best athlete in the family who excelled at a lot of different sports. She also mentioned that she was a bit jealous of his golf swing.

“It’s complete BS. He’s the best. Honestly, he’s the best. His hand-eye coordination is unbelievable. His swing – I’m jealous of his swing actually. It’s crazy. He’s a lefty. He’s a natural righty, but he plays golf lefty. He played hockey lefty. I mean, he grew up playing hockey. He was pretty good at it, too," (Nelly said at 4:40)

"Like he skates really nicely, plays golf nicely, plays tennis beautifully. He’s full of s**t. Excuse my French.”

Poll : Will Sebastian Korda break into the Top 15 this year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion