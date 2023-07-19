Amarissa Kiara Toth's "unsportsmanlike conduct" against Zhang Shuai at the Hungarian Open has become the talk of the tennis world on Wednesday, with fans calling for sanctions against the 20-year-old for the way she acted.

Facing off in the first round of the WTA 250 event, Kiara Toth was the benefactor of a wrong call from the chair umpire at a crucial juncture in the match -- 5-5 in the first set with Zhang serving to take the lead. Zhang was of the opinion that the ball was in and argued with the umpire before asking for the supervisor's intervention.

In the meantime, she wanted the ball mark on the claycourt to stay undisturbed; however, Kiara Toth quickly cleared it away, leaving the Chinese dumbfounded. After a length argument with the chair umpire, along with jeers from the Hungarian crowd who wanted their local favorite to win, Zhang lost the break to go 5-6 down.

At the changeover, the 34-year-old burst into tears after calling for the physio and quickly retired from the match as a result of what was apparently a panic attack. Kiara Toth, meanwhile, celebrated her 'unearned' victory with gusto, unmoved by the fact that her opponent had burst into tears just moments earlier on the court.

Everything that happened on the night left tennis fans on social media fuming, as Zhang is widely considered one of the most well-liked players on the tour. On top of that, the Chinese has had a hard time of late with her mental health, having not been able to enter her home country for nearly a decade.

Taking to Twitter, fans called out Amarissa Kiara Toth for her "disgusting" behavior as well as the chair umpire for failing to intervene appropriately. One fan was of the opinion that it was a sign of bigger things, such as the rampant Sinophobia that is taking over the West.

"Sinophobia comes in all shapes and forms. It's s disgusting how this Chinese player was treated by the umpire, lines person, the crowd and her opponent. This is not an accident but the direct result of sinophobic narrative pushed by the west," the fan stated.

This is not an accident but the direct result of sinophobic narrative pushed by the west.



Just read the thread. Sinophobia comes in all shapes and forms. It's s disgusting how this Chinese player was treated by the umpire, lines person, the crowd and her opponent.This is not an accident but the direct result of sinophobic narrative pushed by the west.

"Omfgggggg this is absolutely SICKENING. Disgusting from Toth who was laughing during the match and THAT CELEBRATION WITHIN A SECOND OF ZHANG RETIRING?!?!!!? I can’t," another fan wrote.

Omfgggggg this is absolutely SICKENING. Disgusting from Toth who was laughing during the match and THAT CELEBRATION WITHIN A SECOND OF ZHANG RETIRING?!?!!!? I can't

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

The umpire nor any official bothered to check the mark, that tells the whole story....I feel so bad for zhang

Absolutely disgusting. I had a hard time watching. Toth wiping the mark away and giggling after. Looked like she was rushing over to clear the mark as well. Definitely some sus calls.

This is unbelievable, the mark proved the ball was in, so why did the umpire call it out? Toth rubbed the mark out because she knew it was in and then laughed about it. Zhang had to retire as she was in no fit head state to continue. WTA need to suspend the umpire and fine Toth

So sorry for her.

Her victory was robbed by that blind umpire b*tch, and the "fair play" was robbed.🤬So sorry for her.

"I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side" - Zhang Shuai

Zhang Shuai took to social media after the defeat to address the incident, thanking her colleagues for coming to her defence immediately after the injustice. The Chinese also lamented about the unfair nature of the call, writing:

"All efforts on practice was wrong , because when you wanted hitting closer to the line , even touched the line still OUT ….. I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side," Zhang said.

Shuai Zhang



All efforts on practice was wrong , because when you wanted hitting closer to the line , even touched the line still OUT …..I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side