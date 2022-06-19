"Good for her, why waste time and energy playing a two week exhibition" - Tennis fans react to Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from Wimbledon

Tennis fans reacted with messages of support as Naomi Osaka announced her withdrawal from the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. One of the most popular players on tour, Osaka revealed that a prevalent Achilles injury will force her to miss the iconic event.

Osaka had mentioned earlier that she was less keen on playing Wimbledon this year as the WTA will not award any ranking points this year at the Grand Slam tournament. This is the second season in a row where Osaka will be absent from the London Major.

Fans flooded social media, wishing the Japanese superstar a speedy recovery. Some fans believe that the decision will only benefit Osaka.

"Good for her. Why waste time and energy, playing a two week exhibition, with no ranking points?" a fan wrote on Twitter.

michael epps @michael_epps @josemorgado Good for her. Why waste time and energy, playing a two week exhibition, with no ranking points?🥹 @josemorgado Good for her. Why waste time and energy, playing a two week exhibition, with no ranking points?🥹

Wimbledon has been Osaka's least successful Grand Slam, along with the French Open. Most of her success has come in the two hardcourt Majors - the Australian Open and US Open - where she has won two titles each. The 2022 Wimbledon could have been a good chance for her to find success on grass as well.

Barry Fleming @BarryJFleming @BenRothenberg There’s no reason why Osaka can’t be good on grass and clay. I was hoping to see her compete here. @BenRothenberg There’s no reason why Osaka can’t be good on grass and clay. I was hoping to see her compete here.

José Morgado @josemorgado Naomi Osaka out of Wimbledon. Not too surprising, but still sad. Hoping she can comeback healthy for her favorite part of the season… Naomi Osaka out of Wimbledon. Not too surprising, but still sad. Hoping she can comeback healthy for her favorite part of the season…

Post the announcement, there was an outpouring of love and support for Naomi Osaka, who has struggled with mental health issues and injuries over the past year.

"As long as you keep trying, nothing will be in vain. Rests but trains when you can. Everything in life doesnt always go as we would like and that is part of growing up and continuing with what you have at that moment. Everything will fall back into place, you're a CHAMP," one fan wrote.

YAYALI™ @LlaaniiMaan @naomiosaka As long as you keep trying, nothing will be in vain. Rests but trains when you can. Everything in life doesnt always go as we would like and that is part of growing up and continuing with what you have at that moment. Everything will fall back into place, you're a CHAMP 🤎🤍 @naomiosaka As long as you keep trying, nothing will be in vain. Rests but trains when you can. Everything in life doesnt always go as we would like and that is part of growing up and continuing with what you have at that moment. Everything will fall back into place, you're a CHAMP 🤎🤍💜🌸

TANYA @Naomi_Nozomi ‍🩹 @naomiosaka This is your first post that I’m actually crying while reading it. Hope you get well soon. Speedy recovery and we love you.‍🩹 @naomiosaka This is your first post that I’m actually crying while reading it. Hope you get well soon. Speedy recovery and we love you. ❤️‍🩹😭

Kevyne 🇺🇲🇯🇵🇸🇪♀️♿ 😷💉💉 #SexNotGender @KevyneShandris



Been a lot of the plate in the past 2 years.



See you on the court when you're ready!!! @naomiosaka Do what you need to do to HEAL!Been a lot of the plate in the past 2 years.See you on the court when you're ready!!! @naomiosaka Do what you need to do to HEAL!Been a lot of the plate in the past 2 years.See you on the court when you're ready!!!

Pamela @pamaso222 @josemorgado It's her life and she can do whatever she wants.. @josemorgado It's her life and she can do whatever she wants..

PrettyPony @atrocituslives @Wimbledon @naomiosaka You’re an awesome spirit! You are the calm. Remember, the lioness doesn’t concern herself with the opinions of sheep. 10 years from now they will still be cheering… OSAKA! @Wimbledon @naomiosaka You’re an awesome spirit! You are the calm. Remember, the lioness doesn’t concern herself with the opinions of sheep. 10 years from now they will still be cheering… OSAKA!

nta8lor @n_ta8lor @naomiosaka Admire your confidence in saying, "No.", and listening to your body. Take your time... @naomiosaka Admire your confidence in saying, "No.", and listening to your body. Take your time...

Meanwhile, another fan had an interesting suggestion for the 24-year-old tennis superstar.

JJ @JayJayFrate @naomiosaka Naomi I think you oughta talk to @MikeTyson He's dealt with a lot in the past. Best guy I can think of for guidance on issues with the hot lime light.... @naomiosaka Naomi I think you oughta talk to @MikeTyson He's dealt with a lot in the past. Best guy I can think of for guidance on issues with the hot lime light....

Osaka's best result at Wimbledon is a third round appearance in the 2017 and 2018 editions. She lost in the opening round in 2019. If she plays in the event next year, it will be her first Wimbledon appearance in four years, and five years since she won a match at SW19.

"After the storm comes the calm" - Naomi Osaka's heartfelt note after Wimbledon announcement

Naomi Osaka during The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Along with her Wimbledon announcement, Naomi Osaka opened up about her current mindset and how she is learning to deal with difficult moments and situations in life. The Japanese player also posted a happy picture of herself during training on a grass court.

"After the storm comes the calm. This is a saying that I'm actively trying to master. I feel like life keeps dealing cards and you're never going to be used to them but its how you adapt to uncomfortable situations that really says stuff about your character," Osaka wrote in her message.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka 🏾 my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time 🥹 my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time 🥹🌱👋🏾 https://t.co/mryWdKnitN

Osaka started the 2022 season ranked 13 in the world but is down to No. 43 in the WTA rankings, having climbed from the brink of the top-100 after the Australian Open.

She started the season with a run to the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set, before losing to Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the Australian Open. She then reached the final of the Miami Open and lost to Iga Swiatek in what remains to be the best result of her season so far.

Naomi Osaka's last appearance was at the French Open, where she lost to Anisimova again, this time in the opening round. She has been very successful in the past during the American hardcourt swing and Osaka will aim to get fully fit in time for a good run in the US summer swing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far