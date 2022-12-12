"Good things take time, I am really proud of the whole process" - Novak Djokovic on the launch of his new sneakers

Novak Djokovic, in collaboration with his sponsor Asics, is all set to launch a new pair of sneakers next year — despite initially being uninterested in upgrading the current version of the shoes he uses.

The Japanese company is set to launch the Court FF3 Novak sneakers on January 1, 2023. Djokovic has worn Asics' shoes for the last few years and will be wearing a new, upgraded design the coming season.

"At the beginning, I said I don't want to change. When I switched from my last sponsor to Asics shoes, I felt really like I was going to a sportscar from a commercial car. I felt lighter on my feet, I felt there was more flexibility. I could change direction quicker, and I could slide. Why change when you feel good? Why change? Let's try to make an even better shoe," he said.

The Court FF3 Novak Sneaker has been a work in progress for two years and several prototypes came out before the final one last month. Djokovic said that he enjoyed the two-year process and was proud of it.

"I've really enjoyed the process. Sometimes not, most of the time, yes. Good things take time. I am really proud of the whole process. Don't know if I can choose between stability and flexibility. You need to combine the lightness and comfort with functionality. For us, we change directions a lot and the first step is so crucial. We need a good shoe to absorb the shock of stopping and help us launch and change direction to the first step back to the middle of the court," he added.

"This season has been very challenging for me in many levels" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic with the ATP Finals trophy

While speaking at the Asics Tennis Summit, Novak Djokovic said that winning the ATP Finals was a great way to end what has been a very challenging 2022 season for him.

"That was a great way to finish the season. This season has been very challenging for me in many levels. The way I started was something I never experienced before. So it took me several months really to find a balance on the court mentally, physically, and emotionally, and to really be able to start playing tennis that I want to play," he expressed.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner returned to the Top 5 of the ATP rankings after winning the year-end championships in Turin. He is scheduled to compete at the World Tennis League in Dubai which starts on December 19.

