Novak Djokovic 'glad' to end uncertain 2022 season on a high, hopes to carry form into 2023

Novak Djokovic might be the epitome of the adage: "It's not how you start, but how you finish."

In a season that began with the Serb getting kicked out of Australia, the country where he produced a record nine Grand Slam titles, he ended in the most Djokovic way – with multiple title victories.

The former World No. 1 won three of the last four tournaments he contested since late September. This bodes well for his quest for a record-tying 22nd Major crown in Australia, where he is already cleared to play after his three-year visa ban was lifted.

"That kind of performance could not come at a better moment for me, because I was looking really to get at that highest level and try to finish the season in style, and hopefully carry that momentum into the next season," said Novak Djokovic during the Asics Tennis Summit in Marbella.

The World No. 5 played intermittently this year due to his stubborn refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. But after a three-month forced break since ruling Wimbledon, he returned to winning ways, taking back-to-back titles in Tel Aviv and Astana – his 89th and 90th, respectively.

He failed against youngster Holger Rune in the finals in Paris Masters but wrapped up the season at the summit as he prevailed in the year-end championships.

"That was a great way to finish the season. This season has been very challenging for me in many levels. The way I started was something I never experienced before. So it took me several months really to find a balance on the court mentally, physically, and emotionally, and to really be able to start playing tennis that I want to play," said Djokovic.

"I wasn't having the full season, so it was kind of always going back and forth: warming up, preparing and then cooling down. I'm really glad that I was able to play the last several months of the year, to play them in a really high quality tennis style, especially the indoor season," he added.

"It's important to respect everyone in the game but still be confident with yourself" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic boldly declares his big goals.

Novak Djokovic is not one to shy away from his goals. And to him, there is no limit.

After tying Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals titles, the 2022 Wimbledon champion spoke about his eagerness to show that he is still among the best in the world and explained that there was nothing wrong in declaring his ambitions, which, according to him, were "as high as possible."

"Why not try it? Why not dream about it? I have no problem to verbalize that I have biggest goals, that I want to be the best, that I want to win every tournament. I don't think that's not humble, I just feel it's important to respect everyone in the game but still be confident with yourself. I don't see anything bad in that," said the 21-time Grand slam winner in a presser after winning the season finale.

"Where is the limit? I really feel that limit oftentimes exists only in your mind and your perspective," he added.

One goal he can soon achieve is a 10th title in Australia – one that would allow him to tie the Grand Slam haul of reigning champion Rafael Nadal.

"Motivation is fully present. I'm very hungry to prove that I'm still one of the best players in the world, that I can win big trophies. So see you in Australia," said Djokovic.

