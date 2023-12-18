"Gorgeous little fam” - Ashleigh Barty, husband Garry and baby son Hayden pose with Casey Dellacqua as former Australian No. 1 pays visit

Ashleigh Barty recently met Casey Dellacqua, the former Australian No. 1, as the latter paid her a visit. Dellacqua took to her Instagram account to share a snap from the meeting. Barty's husband Garry Kissick reposted the picture.

In the picture, Dellacqua is seen standing beside Barty and her husband. Dellacqua's two children can be seen standing in front of the former World No. 1, while baby Hayden smiles in his father's arms.

Source- Casey Dellacqua's Instagram handle

Dellacqua summed up the picture with a beautiful caption. She called Barty's family "gorgeous little fam".

"We visited this gorgeous little fam," wrote Casey Dellacqua.

Casey Dellacqua is a former Australian No. 1 women's singles player. She reached her highest ranking of World No. 26 in 2014 and won 22 ITF singles titles.

Dellacqua had a more accomplished doubles career winning 23 ITF titles, 7 WTA titles and the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon in 2011. She reached her highest doubles ranking of World No. 3 in 2016. The Australian retired in 2018 after a 16-year career.

Ashleigh Barty announced her retirement in 2022 when she was World No. 1

Ashleigh Barty at Wimbledon 2021

Ashleigh Barty shocked the tennis world when she announced her retirement in 2022 when she was the World No. 1. She won 3 Grand Slams -- the French Open in 2019, Wimbledon in 2021 and the Australian Open in 2022. Barty also won the Tour Finals in 2019. She also has a bronze medal at the Olympics in the mixed doubles category.

Barty won 15 singles titles and 12 doubles titles in her career. She won a Grand Slam doubles title at the US Open in 2018 with CoCo Vandeweghe. The Australian reached the final of 3 doubles Grand Slams partnering with Casey Dellacqua. She also led Australia to the Billie Jean King Cup final in 2019.

Barty also won the WTA Player of the Year twice, first in 2019 and again in 2021. She held the World No. 1 spot for 121 weeks. This included 114 consecutive weeks as World No. 1, which is the fourth-longest streak in WTA history.

Along with being an accomplished tennis player, she was also a cricket player. Barty played for Brisbane Heat in the inaugural edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in 2015.

Barty married Kissick in 2022 and gave birth to their son, Hayden, in 2023.