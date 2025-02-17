"Got me out of a hole" - Tommy Paul makes honest admission about career U-turn, expresses gratitude to coach & team for guidance

Appearing on the Nothing Major podcast, hosted by John Isner, Jack Sock, Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson, Tommy Paul talked about the problems that he faced in his youth. The American claimed that his coach, Brad Stine, and the rest of his team were instrumental in him turning around his career.

Paul turned pro in 2015 at the age of 18 but struggled to get his career on track at the beginning. Although the American was one of the best local prospects, his struggles with alcohol during his first few years on the ATP Tour reportedly led to him falling out of favor with the USTA. They denied him a wildcard for the 2018 US Open.

Tommy Paul eventually turned his fortunes around in the 2020s. The 27-year-old, now a four-time ATP Tour titlist in singles, enjoyed a career-best season last year, reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and ending the season ranked 12th in the world. He made his top 10 debut earlier this year and has attributed his recent career renaissance to his team.

"[Brad Stine] He's done a lot for me, he was like the best hire I have ever made and we all know him really well," Tommy Paul said on the Nothing Major podcast. "The guy can talk but he's a pretty good coach. He got me out of a hole. "It's not just him, I had a bunch of really good people around me that I was lucky to have. The team that I have right now, my trainer Franco [Herrero], my physio, they've all been with me for years now. I don't think that just one person can get you out of a hole."

The World No. 9 then reiterated the importance of having a good team around a tennis pro while speaking about the ins and outs of traveling on the circuit.

"Your whole team is so important, especially with the amount that we travel, you guys know how it is. It's lonely on the road," he added. "And especially when you're playing s**t, you don't wanna be there anymore. Having the people around you to keep you motivated in times like that is huge."

Tommy Paul shares his struggles: "I was getting alcohol tested... that was my rock bottom in 2018"

During the interaction, Tommy Paul further spoke about getting alcohol tested and facing community service in 2018. The American admitted that it was such a low point for his career that he started focusing more on his career from that point onwards.

"It was in 2018. But, it came with some consequences," Tommy Paul said. "I had to do community service. It was whatever you wanted it to be. You just had to do it, you had to volunteer for something. I didn't really do my hours, but I tried."

"I was getting alcohol tested and then I hired my own team. And like I said earlier, it was just that I didn't want to waste any time on the court. And that was kind of my rock bottom in 2018. I was kind of just putting everything into one basket and going all in."

Paul has put together good results in 2025, having won nine of his 12 matches thus far. He reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the semifinals of the Adelaide International and the Dallas Open, respectively.

