Taylor Fritz said that he was not happy with how his latest statements regarding tennis at the Olympics have been interpreted on social media.

Fritz is currently in Perth, Australia, representing his country at the 2024 United Cup (December 29- January 7). At the mixed-team event, the World No. 10 is in the company of World No. 5 Jessica Pegula, Denis Kudla, Alycia Parks, Rajeev Ram and Desirae Krawczyk.

Ahead of their ties, Fritz and Pegula were asked whether they intend to prioritize representing their country at the upcoming 2024 Olympics as well. More specifically, the duo was asked how the global event is likely to impact their already jam-packed tennis season.

Fritz answered that the schedule was affecting him “a lot” given he also has to play the 2024 Davis Cup qualifiers to be eligible to compete at the Games, but he was still looking forward to the prestigious event.

Speaking about the Olympics format, Taylor Fritz expressed the need for participants to be awarded ranking points, a custom which was terminated after the 2012 Olympics. Noting that he is set to lose his Atlanta Open title ranking points due to the overlapping schedule, Fritz said that the no-incentive format "hurts" all competitors, but especially Americans. He also supported the idea of a “team environment” similar to the United Cup.

When further pressed about the subject, Fritz said that playing for USA is a good enough incentive on the condition that no other tournaments are played during those weeks. The 26-year-old suggested that the experience is otherwise in vain if a player comes back without a medal.

Taylor Fritz’s opinions were allegedly misconstrued by a tennis page called “The Tennis Letter” on X (formerly Twitter). The American took to X to respond to the post, claiming that his responses were clubbed together out of context.

“Answers from 3 different questions all put together as one with no context of the questions, it literally hurts me to try and read this…. Makes it look like I can’t speak English,” Fritz wrote.

He further alleged that only his “controversial” statements were brought to light.

“The part that’s cut out is the fact I said it’s fine if there’s no points, competing for your country is all the incentive you need but then there should not be other events 250’s/500’s coinciding… there’s not one sport where there are top level events going on during the Olympics. Tennis media = grab most controversial quotes + post + ignore explanations,” Taylor Fritz added.

Taylor Fritz to start his 2024 campaign at the United Cup on December 31

Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys at the 2023 United Cup

USA are the defending champions at the United Cup, having won the inaugural edition in 2023. They are seeded third at the event and drawn alongside eighth seeds Great Britain and 15th seeds Australia in Group C.

The American squad will commence their campaign against Great Britain on December 31 in Perth. As far as the singles matches are concerned, Taylor Fritz will face World No. 18 Cameron Norrie, while Pegula will lock horns with World No. 56 Katie Boulter.

USA's tie against Australia, meanwhile, is scheduled for January 1, where Fritz and Pegula will go up against World No. 12 Alex de Minaur and former World No. 2 Ajla Tomljanovic, respectively.