Grass or clay? Rafael Nadal’s surprising picks in “Think Fast” Q&A segment

Rafael Nadal chose doubles over singles, preparation over superstition, and more in a recent "Think Fast" segment.

In a video shared on Twitter by Santander Private Banking, Nadal was asked a series of "This or That" questions, eliciting a couple of surprising responses.

"Enjoy a new #ThinkFast with @RafaelNadal! Our ambassador #RafaNadal , personifies resilience, hard work and commitment, which have led him to excellence in the world of tennis. Did you imagine some of their answers?" the video was captioned.

When asked to pick between clay and grass, the 14-time French Open champion, with a grin on his face, said it depends. He then chose 'effort' over 'talent'. When asked to choose between singles and doubles, Rafael Nadal surprisingly chose doubles. He chose the ability to read minds over the ability to become invisible.

Despite being accused of being superstitious due to his pre-match rituals, the Spaniard chose preparedness over superstition. He responded "both" when asked to pick between movies and television series and said that inspiration and motivation go hand in hand when asked to choose one.

He further stated that breaking the opponent's serve is preferable to holding serve.

"When I'm in Mexico I don't feel like a stranger" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal pictured in Santiago, Chile, during his Latin American exhibition tour

Rafael Nadal concluded his Latin American tour in Mexico on Friday. In a press conference, the Spaniard stated that he doesn't feel like a stranger in Mexico due to the fact that both countries share the same language.

"When I'm in Mexico I don't feel like a stranger, I don't feel like a foreigner, in the end when you're in a country where we speak the same language and there are more things that unite us, when I arrive here I feel at home," he said.

He remarked that the welcome he received was "spectacular" and that he has great memories of the sites he visited in the country.

“The reception of the people I feel is spectacular. It is a country where people know how to have fun, a happy country. And well, in all the places I have been in the country in Cozumel, Tulum, Playa Mujeres, and Acapulco, I have always been happy, I have always taken good memories of the places, but also of the people, of the food, of everything, and that always encourages me to come back," he added.

The 36-year-old will begin his 2023 campaign at the United Cup in Australia. The United Cup is a brand-new mixed tennis tournament that will be held from December 29 to January 8 and will be contested in a team competition format.

