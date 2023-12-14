Novak Djokovic has penned a heartfelt message of gratitude for his wife Jelena, family and coaching team for their instrumental roles in his exceptional 2023 season.

Djokovic further etched his name in tennis history with an extraordinary season, winning three Grand Slam titles. His triumph at the US Open marked his record 24th Major title, making him the player with the most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era.

With Masters 1000 wins in Cincinnati and Paris, the Serb claimed a significant milestone by clinching his record-extending 40th ATP Masters 1000 title. Following the remarkable feat, he won his seventh ATP Finals title, breaking a tie with Roger Federer.

The 36-year-old also added to his legacy by securing his record eighth year-end World No. 1 ranking, becoming the first player in history to reach 400 weeks at the top spot.

Djokovic recently took to social media and shared a touching video montage showcasing the highlights of his remarkable season. Alongside the clip, the World No. 1 extended his profound gratitude to his wife Jelena for looking after their children while he pursued his "historic" achievements in the sport.

"What an amazing season this has been. Forever grateful to my wife for being the best mother I could ask for to (our) kids,while I was making history of the sport.

"Her support and love that I have been feeling from my family made this historic season possible," Djokovic captioned his Instagram post.

The Serb also expressed his appreciation for his team's steadfast dedication and immense effort that paved the way for his unforgettable season. He shared that he's eagerly looking forward to continue his success in 2024.

"I would like to congratulate and thank my team for their dedication and efforts. Another very successful year for the team in the books. We will remember this one forever.

"So many memorable moments that sent chills down our spine. Journey continues in 2024. Looking forward to what’s coming up. Onwards and upwards 🙌💪⚡️," he added.

Novak Djokovic on potentially equaling Rafael Nadal's French Open record by playing till 50: "My wife wouldn't be very happy"

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena

Despite Novak Djokovic's myriad record-breaking accomplishments, Rafael Nadal's 14 French Open titles seem beyond his reach, as he has only three titles at the clay court Major.

In a recent interview, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was asked whether he would consider playing until the age of 50 to break the Spaniard's record. In response, the World No. 1 joked about his wife Jelena not taking kindly to such an idea.

He also expressed satisfaction with all of his achievements, saying that he would gladly retire now with pride.

"I don't know, I'm sure my wife wouldn't be very happy. I am very satisfied with everything I have achieved. I do not have to look at Rafa's record in Paris.

"I have many that I'm proud of, and that are part of history. If I were to retire right now, I could only be happy and proud of what I've done," he told Marca.

Djokovic won his third Roland Garros title this year, beating Casper Ruud in the final in straight sets.

