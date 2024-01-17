"Great to have you here with me, my friend" - Rafael Nadal welcomes Roger Federer as Swiss makes visit to his tennis academy

Roger Federer recently paid a visit to the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy in Mallorca, Spain, and posed for a photograph with the Spaniard himself.

Federer, who retired from the sport in 2022, has been involved in other aspects of his life and appeared at various high-profile events lately. One of his latest appearances was on Wednesday, January 17, at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy.

The 14-time Roland Garros champion accompanied the Swiss on his visit and became a guide to help him tour the facility. Federer has witnessed the academy's development since its inception and was the guest of honor at its inauguration in October 2016.

During his visit, Federer captured several photographers with trainees at the academy, including a young player named Eric, who jokingly called himself a part of the 'Big 3.'

"Big 3! Roger, Rafa & me! What a day! Only in #RNA," the fan wrote alongside the Instagram post of the picture.

Federer also posed for a picture with Joan Nadal, the son of Toni Nadal, the academy's director.

Expand Tweet

The Spanish legend shared more images of Federer's time at the academy. He thanked the 20-time Grand Slam champion for visiting his academy and hoped for another one soon.

"Great to have you here with me today my friend. Thanks for the visit and hope to see you again very soon 🙏🏻," the 37-year-old captioned the Instagram Post.

Rafael Nadal set to open his next academy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer's visit came just days after the Spaniard announced that he had signed a deal to become the ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation to develop and promote the sport in Saudi Arabia as part of the country's Vision 2030 initiative.

Moreover, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will also open an academy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and visit the country annually. In his announcement, Nadal expressed excitement about the collaboration and his role in shaping the future of tennis in the Gulf country.

"Everywhere you look in Saudi Arabia, you can see growth and progress and I’m excited to be part of that. I continue to play tennis as I love the game. But beyond playing I want to help the sport grow far and wide across the world and in Saudi there is real potential," the Spaniard said in a press release.

"The kids here today are looking to the future and have a real passion for all sports. If I can help them pick up a racquet or simply get fit and enjoy the benefits of healthy living, then I’ll be happy to have made a difference," he added.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins