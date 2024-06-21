"Great news" - IOC President Thomas Bach congratulates Novak Djokovic on 'Olympic-speed' recovery from knee surgery ahead of Paris 2024

Novak Djokovic was sent best wishes by IOC (International Olympic Committee) President Thomas Bach as the Serb prepares for his campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He suffered a medial meniscus tear on his right knee at the French Open which forced him to withdraw from the tournament and has kept him out of action since.

Djokovic hasn't had a great 2024 season, having won no titles so far. He looked to turn that around at the Paris Major and won some incredible matches to reach the fourth round where he met Francisco Cerundolo. The two men engaged in a five-set battle where the Serb prevailed after four hours but injured his knee in the process and withdrew from his quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud.

The 37-year-old underwent surgery on his knees and has been in rehab since, to make it back in time for Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics. While his participation in the former remains in doubt, his participation in the latter event is confirmed.

Trending

IOC's President Thomas Bach was delighted with the news and sent out a statement sharing his excitement to watch Novak Djokovic play.

"Great news about your Olympic-speed recovery, Novak @DjokerNole. Looking forward to seeing you at the Olympic Games #Paris2024 very shortly," said IOC President Thomas Bach.

Expand Tweet

"Who knows if I get another chance to play the Olympic Games" - Novak Djokovic expresses his desire to give his best at the Paris Olympics

The Serb at the 2020 Olympics

At the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards, Novak Djokovic, who won the Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year, expressed his desire to play at the Olympics as he wasn't sure if he would get another chance.

The Serb also expressed it would be a great honor for him to represent Serbia at the most prestigious sporting event.

"Well, I'm thinking about it and I, I think it is possible if I don't think it's possible, I probably would not be playing Olympic Games. So, you know, you always have to believe that everything is possible in life. And the Olympic Games are the oldest and most prestigious sporting events in the history of the sport. It's a huge honor to be representing Serbia in the Olympic Games," he said.

Hence, the 24-time Major champion looks to be at his best for the upcoming event and wants to use this tournament as his best possible chance to win.

"So I hope I can be healthy and fit and I hope I can play my best tennis because at the end of the day, who knows if I get another chance to play the Olympic games. They only come every four years. I said recently that I would really want to play at least till LA Olympic Games, but you never know, you know at this stage what can happen or how far I can go. So I'll try to use this opportunity as best possible."

Novak Djokovic is yet to win the elusive Olympic Gold. The closest he came to it was in 2008 when he was defeated by eventual winner Rafael Nadal in the final four. Nonetheless, he managed to win the Bronze medal by defeating James Blake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback